DreamHack Delhi 2019: What happened in Day 2 and why it was mindblowing

Fans huddled up at PUBG Mobile's PAN Fest at DreamHack 2019

The second edition of India's largest LAN party, DreamHack 2019, is underway at the Okhla NSIC grounds in New Delhi and will be concluding tomorrow, December 8, 2019. The gaming festival brought together a community of gamers to meet their favourite esports athletes, game with each other and celebrate the cult around gaming.

Day 2 of DreamHack Delhi 2019 also saw cosplayers, prominent Esports athletes including Ankit "V3nom" Panth, Fnatic's OWAIS Lakhani, Sangwan, ClutchGod and a host of others attended the event. Here is a glimpse of all the vital incidents of Day 2.

PUBG Mobile PAN Fest

A series of twelve PUBG Mobile matches were hosted on the Day 2 of DreamHack Delhi 2019. The organizers alternated between solo and squad matches summing up to five in each category across maps Erangel and Sanhok. Fan-favourite esports teams including SynerGE, 8Bit, etc had attended the event and had played LAN room matches with fans.

Retro and Tabletop arena

Various retro and tabletop games including Ludo, Chess, Contra, Tekken, Tetris and Pacman amongst a few others were open for attendees to play at DreamHack Delhi 2019. The arena saw many gamers taking part in the contests and get nostalgic. Here are the top scores at the end of Day 1:

Contra: 175035

Tetris: 63497

Pacman: 78550

Tekken: 148 wins

CS:GO invitational

CS:GO Invitational (Image: Nodwin)

Day 2 saw teams from Group B compete against each other. Prominent teams including HellRisers, YaLLa Esports and Lucid Dreams participate and get a step closer towards taking home ₹20,00,000. YaLLa Esports and HellRisers qualified for the next round with the latter team topping the leaderboards.