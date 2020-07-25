DrLupo: Age, height, real name, net worth, family & more

DrLupo is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber who rose to fame because of Fortnite. Some other games that he streams are Destiny 2, COD: Modern Warfare and Escape From Tarkov.

DrLupo received his first break courtesy Ninja, who he managed to kill with a well-timed grenade on PUBG. You can see the video below:

Before you go to sleep, enjoy a video of how I first met @Ninja. pic.twitter.com/Hj7sGKr0wA — DrLupo (@DrLupo) May 24, 2019

Since then, the two have played various games together, and have developed a close friendship. Regardless, in this article, we will look at some personal details about Dr Lupo.

DrLupo: Personal information

Real name

DrLupo, who started as a Destiny streamer back in 2014, is named Benjamin Lupo. He is one of the most charitable names in the streaming industry, and has held various charity streams and fundraisers.

Credit: thepopinsider.com

Advertisement

Age

DrLupo was born on 20th March 1987. That means he is currently 33 years old.

Height

Benjamin Lupo is 182 cm tall, which is equivalent to almost 6 ft 1 inch.

Hometown

He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, and only became a full-time streamer around his 30th birthday. Before that, he worked as a systems engineer for a local insurance firm in his hometown. As a part-time streamer, he would stream games such as Destiny, H1Z1 and PUBG, before moving to Fortnite after its release in 2017.

Credit: twaz.design.com

Currently, DrLupo has 4.1 million followers on Twitch and a further 1.68 million subscribers on YouTube.

Net worth

Earlier this year, he was estimated to have a net worth of around $3 million. Regardless, with his stream continuously growing in size, we are sure to see these figures will increase soon.

Credit: efpstv.com

Family

Benjamin Lupo’s father, James Lupo, passed away in 2018, at the age of 65. His mother Regina would play games such as Tetris with him through his childhood. Benjamin also has three older brothers who further turned him towards gaming.

Credit: biowikis.com

Benjamin married Samantha back in 2010, and the couple has a four-year-old son named Charlie, who was born on 12th August 2015.