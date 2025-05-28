Duet Night Abyss second closed beta test date and time

Duet Night Abyss, a gacha action anime role-playing game from Hero Games, has announced its second closed beta test. It will start from the upcoming month of June and run till the first week of July. Only a limited number of people will be able to join the test by filling out a recruitment test form. The developers have already opened the recruiting process for the closed beta test, which will close on June 2, 2025.

This article provides the schedule for the game's forthcoming second beta test and a complete guide to registering for it.

Date and time for the Duet Night Abyss closed beta test

Duet Night Abyss's second closed beta test will start on June 12, 2025, at 10 am and end on July 2, 2025, at 5 pm UTC+8. PC gamers and those with Android or iOS devices can register for the test by filling out a recruitment form. As mentioned earlier, only a limited number of people will be selected for it. Those chosen will get a notification on their in-game mailboxes.

Note that you only have until June 2, 2025, 11:59 pm UTC+8 to fill out the recruitment form. Here is a step-by-step guide to registering for the closed beta test:

Click this link: https://duetnightabyss.dna-panstudio.com/survey_en.html. It will redirect you to the game’s login page with a dialog box.

Enter your email ID and password if you’ve already created a Duet Night Abyss account, or you can register for a new one by clicking the Register button on the dialog box.

if you’ve already created a Duet Night Abyss account, or you can on the dialog box. After logging in, you will see the first page of the recruitment form, featuring the terms and conditions of registering for the beta. Agree to them and click the Next Page button.

button. After that, answer questions related to the device you want to use for the closed beta test and your gaming preferences. Lastly, provide your email address and click the Submit button.

If selected, you will get further information about how to participate in the test in your given email ID’s inbox. The closed beta test will be non-monetized, and all data will be wiped after it ends.

You can follow the title’s official Facebook, X, Discord, or Reddit to keep yourself updated with the latest information.

