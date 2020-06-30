Dying Light: How to play Co-Op in the game

Dying Light is an open-world survival horror game that can support up to 4 players in a co-op multiplayer session.

The game has a unique focus on parkour and mobility, and its combat can be addictive.

Dying Light Hellraid arrives on the 23rd of July

Dying Light is an open-world survival-horror game with a unique focus on parkour and mobility. It is developed by Polish studio Techland, and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Dying Light upon release received generally positive reviews, with many critics praising its combat, mobility, co-op multiplayer, and the day-night cycle. The main detractors of the game such as the weak story, technical issues, and the difficulty spikes were singled out.

However, Dying Light has developed somewhat of a large player-base that enjoys the game thoroughly. With many praising its multiplayer co-op, some players claim it to be one of the best aspects of the game.

Techland's previous game, Dead Island, followed similar themes but ultimately did not deliver up to expectations. Techland looked to rectify some of those mistakes with Dying Light, and they have been pretty successful so far.

How to play Co-Op Multiplayer in Dying Light

The game supports up to 4 players on the Co-Op, and while the game doesn't game have a couch co-op, supporting up to 4 players in a session is quite good.

A co-op session can only be started in Dying Light after having completed the first night in the game. The tutorial lasts for about 45 minutes, and after sleeping in the first safe zone, you can unlock co-op.

Sessions in co-op multiplayer can be started in Dying Light by going into Matchmaking with other players. You can also invite your friends directly from the friends' list for a session.

The latest DLC from Techland for Dying Light arrives on the 23 of July called 'Hellraid'. It introduces new enemy types in demons, as well as a new progression system that unlocks weapons such as swords, hammers, and axes.