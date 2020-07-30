Dynamo vs Scout: Who has better PUBG Mobile Stats?

PUBG Mobile has managed to cement itself as India's number 1 esports title across all platforms, with no competitor close in sight. The game’s upward growth trajectory has paved the way for multiple sponsors to invest in the country's esports ecosystem.

It has attracted players from every strata of society to take up professional gaming or streaming as a career in India.

In this article, we will compare the stats of two such famous Indian professionals players/streamer. One of them is Tanmay ‘Scout’ Singh, who is a professional player and content creator for PUBG Mobile.

The second player in question is Aadii Sawant famously known as Dynamo Gaming, who is also a top content creator for PUBG Mobile. He has the world's biggest PUBG Mobile channel on YouTube with approximately eight million subscribers.

PUBG Mobile ID and stats of Scout

PUBG Mobile Scout Asian server stats for Season 14

As of now, Scout has played 47 games on the Asian server. He has a splendid 13 wins with a win percentage of 27.7%. Scout also has a very dominant Kill to Death ratio (K/D Ratio) of 5.34 with a total of 251 kills.

PUBG Mobile Scout Europe server stats for Season 14

Scout has also played 10 matches on the Europe server. He has registered eight wins, with a K/D ratio of 12.90. Scout’s stats are standout, but how does it compare to Dynamo?

PUBG Mobile ID and stats of Dynamo

PUBG Mobile Dynamo Asian server stats for Season 14

Dynamo has played 70 games in Season 14 so far, he has 23 wins which takes his win percentage to a whopping 32.9%. He has a total of 290 kills and a highlight K/D ratio of 4.14. Dynamo has played no matches in any other server so far.

The Comparison

Both Dynamo and Scout have great stats, which we expect of talented players. If we compare only the Asian server stats, Scout wins in the kills and K/D ratio department with 251 kills in just 47 matches and a higher Kill to Death ratio than Dynamo. However, Dynamo has an upper hand with his magnificent win rate.

Note: We recorded all the stats while writing this article. The numbers may change as the players continue to play.