Dynasty Warriors Origins: All weapon types ranked

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, mastering the weapon system is key to dominating the battlefield. With a diverse arsenal offering unique playstyles and abilities, each weapon comes with its strengths and weaknesses in this 1 vs.1000 game. Whether you're a seasoned player or a beginner, this weapon types ranked build guide will break down the best options to help you choose the ideal tool of destruction.

Ranking all weapon types in Dynasty Warriors Origins from least good to best.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking all weapon types from least good to best in Dynasty Warriors Origins

10) Gauntlets

Ardent Energy Strike is one of the Battle Arts for Gauntlets in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Gauntlets are the weakest Armaments in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Sure, they provide a different stance mechanic, but switching between stances is clunky and not nearly as fluid as any other weapon. Battle Arts such as Heaven and Earth's Wrath dish out massive area-of-effect (AOE) damage but suffer from low range and a long setup time, leaving you vulnerable in tight spots.

Despite having quick animations for certain abilities, the Gauntlets feel less versatile and have an awkward combo system.

9) Sword

Falcon Flurry is one of the Battle Arts for Sword in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Sword is the first Armament you unlock and serves as a great introduction to the combat system. Its agility and long combos make it beginner-friendly, but it struggles with short range and a lack of damage in tougher one-on-one scenarios.

Later in the game, the Sword unlocks Divine Eagle Dance, a 360-degree AOE Battle Art that adds significant power and crowd control. While its versatility and survivability are commendable, the Sword’s effectiveness is limited by its dependence on long combos that are easy to interrupt.

8) Staff

Chaotic Flurry is one of the Battle Arts for Staff in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Staff proves great in agile fighting, throwing the enemy into the air and pinning them down with quick strikes. Having such high mobility and reach does prove effective in achieving tactical control, especially towards groups.

However, the Staff struggles against high-fortitude opponents, as it lacks the raw power of other weapons. Its reliance on airborne mechanics can feel restrictive, especially in scenarios where knock-up effects don't work effectively. While it's a decent option for crowd control, the Staff's limited damage and lack of standout Battle Arts place it eighth.

7) Spear

Aerial Assault is one of the Battle Arts for Spear in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Spear stands out as one of the most versatile weapons in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Battle Arts like Dragon Flash and Earth Shatter deliver devastating AOE damage, while Rising Dragon Vortex juggles enemies, locking them down.

The Spear’s balance of damage output and range makes it a reliable all-rounder. However, its forward-focused strikes and lack of notable combos can hinder its effectiveness in larger fights.

6) Podao

Sea of Flames is one of the Battle Arts for Podao in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Podao offers a slower, deliberate playstyle with strong, charged attacks. Its Battle Arts, like Sea of Flames, deal excellent passive damage but moves like Ardan Ora Slash are costly and leave you open to interruptions.

The Podao's versatility shines with skills that provide AOE damage and delayed bursts. However, its reliance on long animations and precision timing can make it less appealing for players seeking speed. While it has massive damage potential, the weapon’s slower pace and vulnerability puts it in the sixth spot.

5) Lance

Crouching Tiger Strike is one of the Battle Arts for Lance in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Lance is a balanced weapon combining offense and defense. Its unique Endure Attack allows you to charge a strong attack while blocking enemy blows, making it versatile in various situations. Low-cost Battle Arts also make it accessible for consistent damage.

However, the Lance suffers from slower animations, reduced mobility, and shorter range compared to other melee weapons. Its reliance on charging attacks can leave players exposed, especially in fast-paced battles. The Lance ranks sixth, offering solid utility but falling short of the top spots.

4) Crescent Blade

Relentless Whirl Slash is one of the Battle Arts for Crescent Blade in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Crescent Blade excels in crowd control with its sweeping, 360-degree attacks and a great beginner-friendly weapon. It’s perfect for breaking through hordes and base-clearing missions. The weapon’s Battle Arts are strong, making officer and boss fights more manageable.

However, the blade's slow animations and lack of mobility can leave players exposed in fast-paced battles. It’s an excellent choice for handling groups but falls short in one-on-one situations, especially against agile opponents.

3) Wheels

Tornado Slam is one of the Battle Arts for Wheels in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Wheels earns its top weapon spot through its insane Battle Arts, including Twin Tiger Blast, which gives massive AOE damage even when it misses. Claw of the Dragon disrupts tough opponents, making it invaluable against challenging foes like Lu bu.

The Wheels deals consistent damage output and shreds through enemies without any problem.

2) Twin Pikes

Wings of the Phoenix is one of the Battle Arts for Twin Pikes in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Twin Pikes are a high-damage, combo-focused weapon that rewards skilled players. With Battle Arts like Battle Roar, which amplifies damage, the Twin Pikes are unmatched in their ability to devastate enemies in one-on-one encounters. Their aerial combos and attack strings make them particularly effective at punishing opponents.

However, the Twin Pikes’ long, commitment-heavy combos can expose players, requiring precise timing and positioning to avoid retaliation. Despite this, their damage potential and versatility make them one of the best acquisitions in the game.

1) Halberd

Boundless Launch is one of the Battle Arts for Halberd (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Halberd is the undisputed champion in Dynasty Warriors Origins, offering great power, range, and utility. With Battle Arts like Skycrusher and Hell Raiser, it can obliterate enemies while maintaining control over the battlefield. The Halberd’s Musou Rage is insane — there’s almost no need for healing since you can simply spam normal attacks to regenerate health while dealing continuous damage.

The Halberd’s C-passes are unblockable, making it extremely difficult to counter. For players tackling the toughest challenges, the Halberd is one of the ultimate weapons in Dynasty Warrior Origins.

