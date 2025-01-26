Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Chibi guide (Chapter 5, Wu)

The Battle of Chibi in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 5) is an unforgettable mission, especially on the Wu route. This mission challenges players to execute strategic decisions while safeguarding key allies like Liu Bei, Sun Quan, and Zhou Yu, all while facing the formidable Cao Cao.

Here's a detailed guide to help you navigate the Battle of Chibi in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Note: Gameplay experiences may vary.

How to complete Battle of Chibi in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 5, Wu)

Battle strategy for the Battle of Chibi in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Unlocking the battle

Finish the Battle of Sanjiangkou in Wu’s story (Sun Jian’s route). Watch the post-fight cutscenes to unlock Chibi in Yang Province.

Objectives & failure conditions

Victory : Defeat Cao Cao twice (yes, he pulls a comeback).

: Defeat Cao Cao twice (yes, he pulls a comeback). Defeat : If Sun Quan, Liu Bei, Zhou Yu, or Zhuge Liang bail mid-fight. Protect these VIPs like your loot depends on it.

: If Sun Quan, Liu Bei, Zhou Yu, or Zhuge Liang bail mid-fight. Protect these VIPs like your loot depends on it. Main goal: Light the altar after manipulating the wind (more on that later).

Preparation for the battle

Weapon:

Sky Splitter (or Podao/General Sword if preferred).

Gem:

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Dragon Sweep Slash

Sp. Sea of Flames

Sp. Palm Strike

Blade Typhoon.

Accessories:

Divine Turtle’s Shell

Drum of Zealous Advance.

Horse:

Mahogany

Companion:

Guan Yu

Battle of Chibi walkthrough

A still from the Battle of Chibi in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Smash the eastern front

Right off the boat, Zhang Liao’s forces charge the east. Drop him fast — his death stops the initial assault and unlocks the next chaos.

After Zhang Liao falls, enemy squads ambush from the southeast and southwest. Prioritize the southeast first — Zhang He and Yu Jin will bulldoze toward Sun Quan/Liu Bei if ignored. Clear these two ASAP to avoid a game-over screen.

Once the ambush is handled, head to the southwest. Huang Gai eventually shows up on the northern bank. Guard Zhuge Liang like a bodyguard — if Xiahou Dun or Xun You reach him, the wind won’t shift.

2) Wait for Huang Gai and light the Altar

Use the Eyes of the Sacred Bird (map icon) to see if the wind blows southeast. If not, keep grinding enemies until it does. Light the altar to unleash the fire attack and weaken Cao Cao’s forces.

3) Intercept

Post the inferno, Xu Shu and Xun Yu try to douse the flames by raising the gates. Sprint to the east and take them out — their survival buffs enemy morale.

At the northern bank, Jia Xu, Xu Zhu, and Zhenji will initiate a True Musou Attack if left unchecked. Eliminate them first to prevent a massive morale boost for the enemy.

4) Cao Cao Round 1

Taking down Cao Cao's large force in the Battle of Chibi ' Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

With his lackeys gone, Cao Cao’s first phase is manageable. Chip his health, use tactics like fire volleys, musou attacks, and combos — he’ll retreat and revive.

5) Final phase

You vs Cao Cao in the Battle of Chibi' Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Xiahou Dun and Zhang Liao respawn post-Cao Cao. Defeat them again. This ensures Cao Cao’s second phase isn’t interrupted by ambushes.

This is the final showdown. Use Musou attacks, Battle Arts chain liberally — he’s tougher now but lacks backup. Drop him, and you will win the battle, concluding Chapter 5 for Wu.

