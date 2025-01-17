Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Guangyang guide 

The Battle of Guangyang is one of the defining moments in Chapter 1 of Dynasty Warriors Origins, immersing players in a high-stakes conflict against the Yellow Turbans. Acting as a Volunteer Fighter alongside Liu Bei and Zhang Fei, the mission challenges players to navigate a battlefield teeming with enemies, strategically support allies, and ultimately face Chen Yuanzhi in a climactic duel.

This guide breaks down everything you need to know, from objectives and strategies to essential tips for clearing the mission with ease.

How to complete Battle of Guangyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Unlocking the Battle of Guangyang

Guan Yu from Dynasty Warrior Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

To unlock this mission, progress through the story until you unlock the You Province Waymark. This leads to a prompt introducing the Battle of Guangyang.

Battle preparation

Weapon: Longsword

Battle Arts:

Swallow Slash

Falcon Flurry

Sp. Palm Strike

Accessories:

Ziluans's Sash

Battle walkthrough

1) Ally with Liu Bei

Battle of Guangyang preparation in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After the opening cutscene (which you can skip), the mission begins with the Wanderer teaming up with Liu Bei and Zhang Fei. This sets the tone for the battle as a coordinated effort between you and Shu’s Volunteer Forces.

2) March toward the Yellow Turban Headquarters

Attack your way into the Yellow Turban soldiers, carving through vast hordes.

Use your longsword to chain combos and eliminate groups efficiently.

Deploy Swallow Slash to thin out large clusters of enemies, creating space for Liu Bei and Zhang Fei to advance.

Help Liu Bei & co. whenever his forces are overwhelmed. Keep an eye on his location and assist when his morale dips or he's surrounded by enemy officers.

As you progress north, defeat the enemy officers scattered across the map. Focus on lowering their Fortitude Gauge to stagger them, making it easier to land a finishing Assault. Remember, staggered enemies are highly vulnerable to high-damage combos and arts.

3) Defeat Chen Yuanzhi

A still from Battle of Guangyang in Dynasty Warrior Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Chen Yuanzhi waits inside the Yellow Turban Headquarters of the northern portion of the map. When you get to that area:

Engage right away, combining Falcon Flurry and Palm Strike to break his fortitude.

Avoid standing still. High-fortitude enemies like Chen will retaliate with unblockable group tactics if left unchecked.

Maintain your health by collecting Meat Buns from the pots around the battlefield. These are scattered throughout the battlefield and will keep you alive during the fight.

Once Chen Yuanzhi is defeated, the Yellow Turban forces will retreat, marking a victory for Liu Bei’s Volunteer Fighters in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Battle rewards

Successfully completing this mission grants the following:

Weapon Proficiency: Enhances your mastery over the longsword and unlocks more powerful arts.

Enhances your mastery over the longsword and unlocks more powerful arts. Level EXP: Boosts your character’s overall level, improving stats and unlocking abilities.

Boosts your character’s overall level, improving stats and unlocking abilities. Loot: Additional items and weapons from pots or defeated officers, some of which can be equipped immediately for better performance.

Tips for success

Attack officers with glowing fortitude gauges. Shattering their fortitude staggers them, and they become wide open to severe attacks.

Use Assaults on staggered enemies to deliver maximum damage and end battles sooner.

Pots scattered across the battlefield contain Meat Buns, which will recover health. Get them all the time to be able to stay in the fight for longer periods.

High-courage enemy soldiers can execute strong group attacks which cannot be blocked. Counter these with well-timed special arts.

When officers are defeated they drop weapons that can equip right on the spot making a difference between winning and losing battle.

That's all there is to know about the Battle of Guangyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

