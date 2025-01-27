Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Huarong Path guide (Chapter 5, Wei)

The Battle of Huarong Path in Dynasty Warriors Origins serves as the grand finale for the Wei route in Chapter 5. This mission is a high-stakes escape scenario where your top priority is protecting Cao Cao as he traverses the treacherous terrain. You’ll face familiar foes along the way, including the formidable Guan Yu as the final boss.

Here's a detailed guide to help you navigate the Battle of Huarong Path in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to complete Battle of Huarong Path in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 5, Wei)

Objectives & failure conditions

Victory : Cao Cao successfully reaches the escape point.

: Cao Cao successfully reaches the escape point. Defeat: Cao Cao is forced to flee or is overwhelmed.

Battle preparation

Strategy for the Battle of Huarong Path in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Weapon:

Sky Splitter is the ideal choice, though the Podao or General Sword work too if that’s more your style.

Note: You can also switch weapons in between battles.

Gem:

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Dragon Sweep Slash

Sp. Sea of Flames

Sp. Palm Strike

Blade Typhoon

Accessories:

Divine Turtle’s Shell

Drum of Zealous Advance

Horse:

Mahogany

Battle of Huarong Path walkthrough

Use Meat buns for a quick health boost in Battle of Huarong Path' Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Seizing the eastern base

The campaign will start with the movement of Cao Cao's troops to the east. You will meet Mi Zhu and his band in the first eastern enemy base. Engage and eliminate them to raise the morale of your allies and eventually allow Cao Cao a safe passage. Henceforth, let your allies move forward while you move southwards.

2) Clearing the south road

In the southern sector, you’ll face Zhuo Cang, a familiar enemy from whom you got the Gauntlets from Chapter 1. Defeat him swiftly to gain an advantage in the upcoming battles. Utilize your Battle Arts Chains, Musou Attacks, and Tactics like Volley if the fighting intensifies. Once the south is cleared, head towards the central area.

3) Central confrontation

The center field is occupied to full capacity by enemies from all sides, including Gan Ning's troops. Push through them, then make your way to Cao Cao’s position in the northeast. He’ll be under siege from Zhao Yun, Pan Zhang, and Lu Meng. Support him by taking these generals down with everything in your arsenal. Victory here will further bolster your forces’ morale.

Next, head to the northern base, where Taishi Ci, Han Dang, Zhuo Tai, and Cheng Pu await. Defeat them while keeping a close watch on Cao Cao’s safety. This area is critical, as losing Cao Cao here could spell disaster.

Just as you approach the escape point, the old-friend-turned-enemy Zhang Fei will ambush you. Defeat him to boost the morale of your allies. Battle Arts Chains will help in this fight. We recommend that you parry your opponent when possible, and rely on Tactics such as Volley if you need to extricate yourself from this tight situation.

4) Change the escape route

Just when you think the path is clear, the escape route shifts to the southwest. Cao Cao will surely need constant reinforcement, as the coalition forces are really starting to hammer away at him. Keep him safe as he moves, warding off waves of enemies and clearing his way.

5) Showdown at the escape point

Final stages of the Battle of Huarong Path in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

At the final exit point, you'll find Liu Bei and his great army. Charge into battle and brace for a challenging fight. Here, Huang Gai makes a dramatic reappearance for another optional duel against you with a 50-second limit. Winning it will further raise the morale of your forces.

Zhang Fei is also back in the fray, and another duel option is now presented to you. If you choose to accept it and win against Zhang Fei, it'll further boost your forces' morale.

When the battle heats up, the coalition forces call for two ballistas that you have to destroy within five minutes. Rally allied troops to assist, as you won’t be able to handle this alone. This segment is intense, so pull out all the stops — use God Rage Mode, Musou Attacks, and every Tactic at your disposal.

6) Alternate path: Direct assault on Liu Bei

If you want to rush into a full-on charge, forget about the duels and side objectives. Storm straight to Liu Bei’s position, using God Rage Mode and Musou Attacks to cut him and his nearby allies down. Once Liu Bei falls, return to Cao Cao’s side to continue the escape.

7) Ambushing Guan Yu: The last boss

The last stretch pits you against Guan Yu, who leads a powerful force determined to stop Cao Cao. Guan Yu is no pushover, so use Battle Arts Chains, parry effectively, and unleash God Rage Mode for maximum damage. Defeating him secures Cao Cao’s escape and ends the Battle of Huarong Path (Wei) in your favor, concluding Chapter 5 of Dynasty Warriors Origins.

