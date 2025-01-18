Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Hulao Gate guide (Chapter 2)

Battle of Hulao Gate is one of the most iconic missions in Dynasty Warriors Origins, showcasing the epic clash between the Coalition Forces and Dong Zhuo’s army. This high-stakes encounter demands sharp strategy, precise execution, and quick decision-making. Your objective? Breach Hulao Gate, prevent Yuan Shao’s retreat, and take down Dong Zhuo before his forces unleash devastating tactics.

Whether you're repelling Zhang Liao’s assault, surviving Lu Bu’s overwhelming might, or stopping Torrential Inferno, the Battle of Hulao Gate tests your skills like no other. Here’s everything you need to know.

Unlocking the Battle of Hulao Gate in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Battle strategy for Battle of Hulao Gate in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Battle of Hulao Gate in Dynasty Warriors Origins will be unlocked directly after you complete the Battle of Sishui Gate in Chapter 2. After you successfully breach the Sishui Gate, the story continues and brings you one step closer to the ultimate aim of the Coalition: eliminate Dong Zhuo and bring peace to the land.

Preparation for battle

Weapon

General's Sword

Gem

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts

Swallow Slash

Sp. Absconding Slash

Sp. Palm Strike

Falcon Flurry

Accessory

Ravenous Spirit Amulet

Companion Choice

The companion you choose will affect your starting point and overall strategy:

Xiahou Dun: Begins in the northeast with Cao Cao's forces.

Begins in the northeast with Cao Cao's forces. Huang Gai: Begins in the southeast with Sun Jian's forces.

Begins in the southeast with Sun Jian's forces. Guan Yu/Zhang Fei: Important to stave off Lu Bu in the latter half; avoid choosing them to keep them on defense.

Important to stave off Lu Bu in the latter half; avoid choosing them to keep them on defense. Alone: Begins in the center base with Yuan Shao troops — a gamble but rewarding choice.

Walkthrough

1) Repel Zhang Liao

1 v 1 with Zhang Liao in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The mission starts with Zhang Liao launching a strong attack west of your main camp. His attack directly threatens Yuan Shao, so his defeat should be the priority. Engage him immediately, using your battle arts to keep the fight in check and your allies out of harm's way. After you defeat Zhang Liao, take control of the nearby enemy bases to consolidate the area.

Tip: Defeating Zhang Liao grants you Twin Pikes, one of the strongest weapons in the game.

2) Battle with Jia Xu's forces

With Zhang Liao’s threat neutralized, head toward Hulao Gate in the center of the battlefield. Here, you’ll face Jia Xu’s large force, which includes a mix of standard troops and enemy officers. If you’ve chosen Xiahou Dun or Huang Gai as your companion, their presence will help even the odds. Coordinate with nearby allies to overwhelm Jia Xu’s forces using musou attacks and area-clearing combos.

3) Surviving Lu Bu

Lu Bu from Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Legendary Lu Bu takes the field as soon as Jia Xu's forces are defeated. He is incredibly strong and nearly impenetrable. Use survival tactics on him and focus on survival instead of trying to defeat him outright. Evade his attacks and stay mobile, assisting Liu Bei, Guan Yu, and Zhang Fei, who will hold him off while you proceed to the next objective.

Optional Challenge from the Battle of Hulao Gate:

Defeating Lu Bu is not required and is incredibly hard, but lower your settings to Historian if you feel confident. Taking him down rewards you with the "The Strongest" achievement.

4) Suppressing Torrential Inferno

As you approach Dong Zhuo's army, they will set up a devastating fire attack called Torrential Inferno. If it is activated, it will weaken your army badly. Your job is to destroy two catapults before they can carry out the attack. Cut through the enemy lines, using your horse to reach the catapults quickly, and destroy them to neutralize the threat.

5) Defeating Dong Zhuo

The final battle with Dong Zhuo in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After dealing with the catapults in Battle of Hulao Gate, it’s time to confront Dong Zhuo directly. His forces include greatshield soldiers, which can be tricky to deal with. Use jump attacks and flank them to bypass their defenses. Once his large force is wiped out, Dong Zhuo himself will appear. Engage him with everything you’ve got — musou attacks, battle arts, and your companion’s abilities. You will also have the option to duel with Dong Zhuo, but it's your choice how you approach it.

Finish him off quickly, as Lu Bu may still be on the battlefield and could pose a risk to Yuan Shao. Once Dong Zhuo falls, the mission is complete, and the Coalition secures a crucial victory in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Rewards in Battle of Hulao Gate

Weapon proficiency: Progress your General's Sword skill tree for improved abilities.

Progress your General's Sword skill tree for improved abilities. Skill points: Earn points to unlock or upgrade skills.

Earn points to unlock or upgrade skills. Achievement: The Strongest (if you defeat Lu Bu).

The Strongest (if you defeat Lu Bu). Tactics: Unlock new squad tactics as your army grows.

Unlock new squad tactics as your army grows. Items: Pots and barrels scattered throughout the battlefield will sometimes drop items such as meat buns and bonus gold.

Tips for success for Battle of Hulao Gate

Use the Meat Perceiver skill: When available, this skill will outline the location of meat bun containers in green with the Eyes of the Sacred Bird. Keep an eye out for these during prolonged fights.

When available, this skill will outline the location of meat bun containers in green with the Eyes of the Sacred Bird. Keep an eye out for these during prolonged fights. Change tactics on the Fly: Change the tactics of your team through the menu to match the changing tides of battle.

Change the tactics of your team through the menu to match the changing tides of battle. Keep moving: Use your horse to travel between objectives quickly and support teammates.

Use your horse to travel between objectives quickly and support teammates. Prioritize targets: Keep key targets, such as Zhang Liao, Jia Xu, and catapults, to win the mission.

Keep key targets, such as Zhang Liao, Jia Xu, and catapults, to win the mission. Time your combos: Combine battle arts and musou attacks for the maximum effect against Dong Zhuo and his officers.

This sums up the Battle of Hulao Gate in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

