Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Jieqiao guide (Chapter 3)

The Battle of Jieqiao in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a thrilling Chapter 2 mission where you team up with Liu Bei, Gongsun Zan, and Zhang Fei to take on Yuan Shao’s formidable forces. Packed with intense combat, strategic alliances, and a fiery showdown, this mission tests your tactical prowess and battle readiness in this 1 vs. 1000 game.

Here’s the complete guide to tackling the Battle of Jieqiao in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to complete Battle of Jieqiao in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 3)

Travel to Pingyuan in Qing Province to trigger a cutscene featuring Liu Bei and his allies. Once the scene ends, proceed to Ji Province, right across Pingyuan, to begin the Battle of Jieqiao.

Also read — Dynasty Warriors Origins: Protection of Wang Yun guide (Chapter 2)

Trending

Preparation for battle

Strategy for Battle of Jieqiao in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Weapon:

General’s Sword

Gem:

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Shadowless Blade

Falcon Flurry

Sp. Palm Strike

Dispersion Arrow

Accessories:

Divine Turtle’s Shell

Ancient Turtle’s Shell

Horse:

Birch

Companion:

Zhang Fei

Also read — Dynasty Warriors Origins: Complete Chapter 1 walkthrough

Battle of Jieqiao walkthrough

Battle Begins in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Join Gongsun Zan and take the first base

Head south from your starting position and fight through enemy lines to reach Gongsun Zan. Along the way, take out Feng Ji using your battle arts and Musou attacks.

Next, engage Xi Ping at the bridge, clearing the path for your forces to advance.

2) Capture Point C and aid allies

Phases of the Battle of Jieqiao in Dynasty Warriors (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Advance northwest to Point C and defeat the enemy officers there. After clearing the area, proceed to the map's center to assist Yan Gang and Zhang Fei.

Face off against Zhang He using a mix of Shadowless Blade and Sp. Palm Strike to keep him off balance. Once defeated, the Baima Cavalry Charge will be declared a success, significantly lowering the morale of Yuan Shao’s forces.

3) Chunyu Qiong and Han Meng

Head east to Chunyu Qiong and Han Meng's base, defeat them with your battle arts, and Musou attacks to clear the area.

While engaging them, pay attention to healing Meat Buns during the fight. After their defeat, return to the central battlefield and fight Gao Gan and He Mao.

4) Help Lieutenant of Gongsun Zan

Stay alert for updates on Gongsun Zan's lieutenant calling for help. Focus on assisting him to continue the pressure with your forces.

With his position stabilized, a full-scale charge led by Gongsun Zan and Liu Bei from the center. With that, go left to Head southwest to Point H and target the enemy base there.

5) Battle with Wen Chou (optional)

Zhang Fei's Sp. Crouching Tiger Strike in Dynasty Warrior Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Outside the enemy's base, you can fight against Wen Chou. If you ignore the challenge, switch to Zhang Fei, and unleash the Sp. Crouching Tiger Strike destroys all other enemies surrounding that enemy's fortress. Now cross this stronghold.

6) Yan Liang and Fiery fortress

Inside Yuan Shao's camp, you will find Yan Liang flanked by a tight group of soldiers. You can engage him in a duel for an intense fight experience.

As you continue to fight, Yuan Shao's forces will deploy Fiery Fortress. This will send a wave of massive incoming flaming projectiles. Find and defeat Wang Mo within two minutes to keep this from happening.

7) All or nothing

The final round of the Battle of Jieqiao in Dynasty Warrior Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

With Fiery Fortress knocked down, allied forces will continue to make an unstoppable charge. Come and join in the offensive against Yuan Shao's stronghold.

Keep an eye on Tian Kai, as you’ll need to protect him from defeat for 30 seconds. After ensuring his survival, head straight for Yuan Shao and engage him in the final battle. Use a combination of Shadowless Blade, Falcon Flurry, and Zhang Fei’s devastating attacks to overpower him.

Tips to success

Always on the go : Take out Birch and sprint all over the map in pursuit of shifting conditions.

: Take out Birch and sprint all over the map in pursuit of shifting conditions. Heal often : Watch out for pots with Meat Buns when fighting a drawn-out battle.

: Watch out for pots with Meat Buns when fighting a drawn-out battle. Map awareness: Monitor the battlefield for ally distress signals and respond swiftly to prevent their defeat.

Monitor the battlefield for ally distress signals and respond swiftly to prevent their defeat. Companion swaps: Utilize Zhang Fei’s brute strength strategically, especially during critical battles.

This sums up the Battle of Jieqiao in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Also check: All Elder locations in Dynasty Warriors Origins

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.