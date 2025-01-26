Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Sanjiangkou guide (Chapter 5)

The Battle of Sanjiangkou in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a pivotal confrontation between Wu and Cao Cao’s forces, emphasizing tactical maneuvers and precise execution. Wu’s resolve to shape its future leads to a fierce clash, demanding players to balance offense, defense, and strategic positioning to secure victory in this 1 vs. 1000 action game's mission.
This guide breaks down steps to ensure you dominate the Battle of Sanjiangkou (Chapter 5) battle while maximizing your rewards.
Note: Gameplay experiences may vary.
How to complete Battle of Sanjiangkou in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 5)
Battle preparation
Weapon:
- Commander's Sword
Gem:
- Ascendance Gem
Battle Arts:
- Sp. Ice Luan
- Peacebringer
- Flying Dragon Slash
- Divine Eagle Dance
Accessories:
- Sun Tzu's Art of War
- Divine Turtle's Shell
Horse:
- Mahogany
Companion:
- Sun Shangxiang
Battle of Sanjiangkou walkthrough
1) Repel the enemy Vanguard
The skirmish begins with an encounter against Cai He and Fu Xun. Take them down swiftly using Battle Arts and Musou attacks. Their defeat ensures the vanguard is pushed back, boosting your forces’ morale.
2) Southwest engagement
From here, move towards the southwest side. A small group of enemy generals, including Cai Zhong and Wang Can, await with their platoons. Use combos and Divine Eagle Dance to dispatch them efficiently. Once cleared, progress toward the southwest port base, where more challenges await.
At the port, you’ll confront Lu Qian, Dong Zhao, and Jiao Chu. Activate Sp. Ice Luan to slow enemies and create an opening for high-damage combos. Clearing this area prevents reinforcements from overwhelming your flank.
3) Assist Zhou Yu
Enemies like Ma Yan and Zhang Yi are located near Point C, where Zhou Yu is engaged. Quickly head there and support him by taking down these threats. If overwhelmed, switch to God Rage Mode and unleash devastating attacks. Additionally, utilize companion swap with Sun Shangxiang for tactical advantages.
4) Protect Sun Quan
As the battle intensifies, enemies such as Zhang Nan and Hang Song may target the southeast base where Sun Quan is positioned. Defending this location is critical, as losing Sun Quan will result in failure. Return to this area if reinforcements arrive, and use tactics like Fire Volley for crowd control.
Defeating these enemies raises allied morale significantly, ensuring your forces maintain an advantage in the conflict.
5) The final push
With the battlefield largely cleared, advance toward the enemy front. The final showdown includes Zhang Liao, Cai Mao, and their armies. These opponents are tougher, so rely on Battle arts and musou attacks to deal substantial damage and secure the victory.
Be prepared for Cai Mao’s retreat, adding an unexpected twist to the mission. His escape hints at further challenges in the campaign.
