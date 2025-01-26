Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Sanjiangkou guide (Chapter 5)

The Battle of Sanjiangkou in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a pivotal confrontation between Wu and Cao Cao’s forces, emphasizing tactical maneuvers and precise execution. Wu’s resolve to shape its future leads to a fierce clash, demanding players to balance offense, defense, and strategic positioning to secure victory in this 1 vs. 1000 action game's mission.

This guide breaks down steps to ensure you dominate the Battle of Sanjiangkou (Chapter 5) battle while maximizing your rewards.

Note: Gameplay experiences may vary.

How to complete Battle of Sanjiangkou in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 5)

Battle preparation

Battle strategy for the Battle of Sanjiangkou in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Weapon:

Trending

Commander's Sword

Gem:

Ascendance Gem

Battle Arts:

Sp. Ice Luan

Peacebringer

Flying Dragon Slash

Divine Eagle Dance

Accessories:

Sun Tzu's Art of War

Divine Turtle's Shell

Horse:

Mahogany

Companion:

Sun Shangxiang

Check out — Dynasty Warriors Origins: Subjugation of Huang Zu guide (Chapter 5)

Battle of Sanjiangkou walkthrough

A still from the Battle of Sanjiangkou in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Repel the enemy Vanguard

The skirmish begins with an encounter against Cai He and Fu Xun. Take them down swiftly using Battle Arts and Musou attacks. Their defeat ensures the vanguard is pushed back, boosting your forces’ morale.

2) Southwest engagement

From here, move towards the southwest side. A small group of enemy generals, including Cai Zhong and Wang Can, await with their platoons. Use combos and Divine Eagle Dance to dispatch them efficiently. Once cleared, progress toward the southwest port base, where more challenges await.

At the port, you’ll confront Lu Qian, Dong Zhao, and Jiao Chu. Activate Sp. Ice Luan to slow enemies and create an opening for high-damage combos. Clearing this area prevents reinforcements from overwhelming your flank.

3) Assist Zhou Yu

Enemies like Ma Yan and Zhang Yi are located near Point C, where Zhou Yu is engaged. Quickly head there and support him by taking down these threats. If overwhelmed, switch to God Rage Mode and unleash devastating attacks. Additionally, utilize companion swap with Sun Shangxiang for tactical advantages.

4) Protect Sun Quan

As the battle intensifies, enemies such as Zhang Nan and Hang Song may target the southeast base where Sun Quan is positioned. Defending this location is critical, as losing Sun Quan will result in failure. Return to this area if reinforcements arrive, and use tactics like Fire Volley for crowd control.

Defeating these enemies raises allied morale significantly, ensuring your forces maintain an advantage in the conflict.

5) The final push

Glimpse from the twist in Battle of Sanjiangkou' Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

With the battlefield largely cleared, advance toward the enemy front. The final showdown includes Zhang Liao, Cai Mao, and their armies. These opponents are tougher, so rely on Battle arts and musou attacks to deal substantial damage and secure the victory.

Be prepared for Cai Mao’s retreat, adding an unexpected twist to the mission. His escape hints at further challenges in the campaign.

Also check out — Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Changban guide (Wei, Chapter 5)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.