Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Sishui Gate guide (Chapter 2)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Battle of Sishui Gate is a defining moment in Chapter 2, pitting the united Coalition Forces against the fearsome army of Dong Zhuo. After completing the Assassination of Dong Zhuo mission and returning to the inn, you’ll prepare to confront Hua Xiong, Li Jue, and the rest of Dong Zhuo's forces in a battle that tests your strategy and combat skills.

This guide will walk you through every aspect of the Battle of Sishui Gate in Dynasty Warriors Origins, from unlocking it to achieving victory while minimizing risks and maximizing rewards.

How to complete Battle of Sishui Gate in Dynasty Warriors Origins

A still from the Battle of Sishui Gate in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Unlocking the Battle of Sishui Gate

Trending

Following the cutscene after the Assassination of Dong Zhuo, you will find yourself back at the inn. Interact with the Coalition officers patrolling around outside to learn more about the situation. After you have spoken to all of the important officers, talk to Cao Cao directly. His call to unite the lords opens the mission, technically starting the Battle of Sishui Gate.

Also read: Dynasty Warriors Origins: Suppression of You Province guide (Chapter 2)

Preparation for the Battle in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Weapon

General’s Sword

Gem

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Shadowless Blade

Swallow Slash

Falcon Flurry

Sp. Palm Strike

Accessory

Ancient Turtle’s Shell

Companion

Xiahou Dun

Horse

Birch

Battle Summary and Goals

Mission starts with forces moving forward into Sishui Gate. Their main goals for the mission will be to;

Destroy Hua Xiong and Li Jue to unlock the gate.

Ensure Cao Cao, Sun Jian and Yuan Shao are not defeated.

Boost troops' morale with assistance to the allies and annihilation of threat.

Walkthrough

The first enemy encounter in Battle of Sishui Gate (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) To take the Lead

The battle starts with you facing Duan Wei, the first enemy officer. Quickly defeat him to secure the area and open up the path ahead. Dong Zhuo's reinforcements will arrive, and you must take them out as competently as possible while collecting valuable items hidden in nearby pots and barrels. These often include meat buns, restoring health.

Ride on your horse towards Xiahou Yuan and Li Dian, who are fighting with Dong Yue (check the map for the exact location). Help them eliminate him and his troops so that the Coalition keeps its momentum.

2) Reinforcements and Morale Management

As the fight continues, Bao Zhong's army advances toward Hua Xiong, who has already slain Pan Feng and Yu She. Their deaths significantly lower your army's morale, making it very important to intervene. Rush to the southernmost point of the battlefield to assist Sun Jian and his team in repelling the enemy troops.

You will face enemy officers such as Xu Rong, who will give you a run for your money. Use musou attacks and battle arts to defeat him.

Once the immediate threats are neutralized, regroup with Cao Cao and other coalition leaders to take control of the battlefield. This is a critical phase where you'll face off against Dong Zhuo's generals. Use your musou attacks, combos, and battle arts to quickly turn the tide in your favor. As you advance, assist the expedition forces by ordering nearby allies to use tactics when needed, though remember that these enter cooldown after each use.

Getting back to Yue Jin for support in Battle of Sishui Gate (Image via Koei Tecmo)

This would be when the middle stages of the battle turn to be critical to Yuan Shao. Move over to his position and help him deal with enemy troops. He'll clear some key spots to your control to push Dong Zhuo's men further. Keep pushing, targeting enemy troops and generals around the center to weaken the opponent further.

Move to the northern camps and eliminate enemy officers, including Li Meng. The areas need to be captured since it will boost the morale of your army and pave the way for further advancement. In this phase, you will also gain Crimson Orchids, which will improve your skills.

Go back to Yue Jin, who is probably exhausted, and make sure he survives so that the momentum of the coalition does not die down. Help Sun Jian and his men overcome Zhang Xiu and other local officers in order to ready himself for the last push towards Sishui Gate.

3) The Duel with Hua Xiong

Glimpses of the final assault from the Battle of Sishui Gate in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Hua Xiong is a strong enemy. The fight against him will be an aggressive battle — a combination of defensive strategy and combo attacks. You can shift him back from the battlefield, but he won't get knocked down. The enemy army activates Salient Spears for his spearmen. You must defeat 300 spearmen in less than two minutes from the start. This challenge requires fast execution as well as crowd-control tactics.

4) The Final Assault

After overcoming the spearmen, the expedition army launches Unstoppable Force. This phase requires you to protect Cao Cao from defeat for 30 seconds. Stick close to him, repelling attackers while maintaining the offense.

A final duel with Li Jue marks the climax of the mission. Defeat him decisively to claim victory, breaching the gate and earning valuable rewards in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Tips for Success

Battle Arts Chains : Link your combos with allied officers for devastating follow-ups.

: Link your combos with allied officers for devastating follow-ups. Companion Swapping : Use Xiahou Dun strategically to handle tougher enemy officers.

: Use strategically to handle tougher enemy officers. Healing Supplies : Stock up on Meat Buns and collect them during the battle for sustained health.

: Stock up on and collect them during the battle for sustained health. Check the map more often: Your choices can make or break, so check your map to assist the closest allies.

That's everything to know about the Battle of Sishui Gate in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Also read: Is there a point of no return in Dynasty Warriors Origins?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.