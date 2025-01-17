Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Wan Castle guide

The Battle of Wan Castle is a crucial mission in Chapter 1 of Dynasty Warriors Origins, pitting the Wanderer and their allies against Zhang Liang and the Yellow Turbans. This mission challenges players to strategically manage allies, eliminate enemy officers, and dismantle sorcery traps to claim victory.

Here’s everything you need to know, from mission objectives to strategies, for clearing the battlefield in Battle of Wan Castle.

How to complete Battle of Wan Castle in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Battle overview

Victory condition : Defeat Zhang Liang

: Defeat Zhang Liang Defeat condition: Either Zhu Jun or Sun Jian is forced to flee

Your main goal is to reach the heart of Wan Castle, disrupt Zhang Liang's forces, and take him down. However, keeping Zhu Jun and Sun Jian alive is just as critical— let either of them flee, and the mission is a failure.

Preparation for battle

Weapon: Longsword

Battle Arts:

Swallow Slash

Falcon Flurry

Sp. Palm Strike

Accessory:

Ziluans’s Sash

Unlocking Battle of Wan Castle

This mission becomes available after progressing the story to Jing Province’s Expeditionary Forces Camp. Once the cutscene at the camp concludes, Battle of Wan Castle unlocks automatically.

Battle of Wan Castle walkthrough

A still from Dynasty Warrior Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Advance towards Wan Castle

The first objective is to approach Wan Castle while defeating enemy officers along the way.

Focus on using your Swallow Slash to thin out hordes and protect your allied forces.

Pay attention to any officers in the mini-map who are shooting Zhu Jun and Sun Jian to rescue them easily when their morale gets low.

2) Have enough ally forces to dismantle Archer Towers

Order allies to take the Archers Towers (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Move forward while ensuring that a group of friendly soldiers is present nearby to drive off the Archer Towers.

Dismantling these towers saves the damage that troops get and reduces friction in marching further.

3) Protect the ram

Deploying Ram for Wan Castle's gates (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Once your allies deploy a ram to breach Wan Castle’s gates, stay close to it.

Defend the ram from enemy officers, as its destruction will severely hinder your progress.

Use nearby meat buns found in pots to replenish your health if you’re overwhelmed.

4) Destroy the first censer

Locating First Censer in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Upon breaching the castle gates, Zhang Liang’s forces will begin deploying sorcery traps.

Use the Eyes of the Sacred Bird to locate the first censer.

to locate the first censer. Break through the enemy forces and smash the censer to break the effect of the sorcery on the battlefield.

5) Destroy the second censer and enter the Boss Room

Use Eyes of the Sacred Bird and check the map for the Second Censer in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After the first censer is destroyed, Zhang Liang's forces will activate another one further in the castle.

Again, use the Eyes of the Sacred Bird to find its location.

Make your way through the heavily defended corridors, eliminating officers and disrupting enemy morale to make the final approach manageable.

6) Defeat Zhang Liang

Duo with Zhang Liang in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Zhang Liang awaits, wielding a sword and using devastating attacks.

Use Falcon Flurry to stagger him and Sp. Palm Strike to deal heavy damage during openings.

Avoid staying in one spot, as Zhang Liang uses high-damage moves that are difficult to block.

Activate Musou at his weak point and win.

Once Zhang Liang is defeated, the Yellow Turban forces retreat, which allows the Expeditionary Forces to win.

Battle rewards

Completing the Battle of Wan Castle awards:

Skill Points: Spend them to unlock skills in the Skill Panel, giving your character upgrades in stats and abilities.

Spend them to unlock skills in the Skill Panel, giving your character upgrades in stats and abilities. Loot: Other weapons and items from pots or defeated officers that can be equipped right away

Tips for winning

Break open gates effectively: Use the ram to blast open heavily fortified gates or try to sneak through weak points if possible.

Use the ram to blast open heavily fortified gates or try to sneak through weak points if possible. Target the officers' fortitude gauges: Stagger the officers by damaging their glowing gauges. When staggered, follow up by Assaulting with full damage

Stagger the officers by damaging their glowing gauges. When staggered, follow up by Assaulting with full damage Save allies from red zones: Officers left all alone in dangerous zones may panic and run away from the zone. Help them first to keep the team's morale high.

Officers left all alone in dangerous zones may panic and run away from the zone. Help them first to keep the team's morale high. Save up on meat buns: Eat health-restoring meat buns from pots strewn around on the battlefield to keep yourself surviving long battles.

Eat health-restoring meat buns from pots strewn around on the battlefield to keep yourself surviving long battles. Counter high-courage enemies: Enemies with high courage use unblockable group tactics. Use Battle arts to interrupt their attacks and regain control.

Enemies with high courage use unblockable group tactics. Use Battle arts to interrupt their attacks and regain control. Destroy Siege weapons: Approach weapons like towers and catapults to destroy them, reducing enemy firepower.

That's everything to know about the Battle of Wan Castle in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

