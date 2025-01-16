Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best Podao build guide

If you're diving into Dynasty Warriors Origins and want to decimate enemies with the mighty Podao, this guide has got your back. Set in the war-torn era of the Three Kingdoms, Dynasty Warriors Origins (DWO) blends epic battles and tactical gameplay. Among all the 10 weapon types in Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Podao stands out as a powerhouse, packing massive damage through charged attacks and versatile battle arts.
Here’s everything you need to know about building the ultimate Podao setup, from skills and combos to gear and companions.
How to make the best Podao build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
Why pick the Podao?
The Podao is essentially a “heavy sword” whose strong, charged attacks deal fatal blows. Its strengths lie in building bravery quickly and unleashing powerful battle arts like Ardent Aura Slash and Blade Typhon. However, it comes with drawbacks: its reliance on strong attacks, long animations, and a lack of range compared to other weapons.
Pros:
- Promote bravery faster.
- Battle Arts Variety and Forceful.
- Critical charge damage capabilities.
Disadvantages:
- Long attack animations.
- Limited range.
- Strong-attack dependency.
How to unlock the Podao in Dynasty Warriors Origins
To unlock the Podao, finish the "Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits" battle. The Podao is a long, Chinese single-edged weapon with extended hilt suited for heavy one-hit attacks; it can even be charged with power. For an upgraded form, it should be bought after unlocking from stores or battled on the ground.
Progression table
Best Battle Arts
Beginner Battle Arts
Advanced Battle Arts
Mastering Podao combos and mechanics
To make the most out of the Podao, you have to master its unique combo system and charged attack mechanics:
Optimal combo strings
The most reliable combo of Podao is Triple Strong Attack sequence:
- Swing > Ground Slam > Spinning Kick: It does excellent AoE damage, breaks officer fortitude, and generates bravery.
Charged attacks
The Podao can be very effective when charged with an attack, especially after the enemy has been launched with a strong attack or stunned with a battle art. Charge your next attack for a devastating result; this is best used against staggered or knocked-back officers.
Do not overuse normal attacks
While normal attacks are faster, they do not deal damage and generate bravery in Dynasty Warriors Origins, unlike strong attacks. Use them to chip away at fodder enemies. For real progress, however, use strong attacks.
Best skills and passives for the Podao build
Optimizing gear for the Podao
1) Best weapon traits
The following are traits to prioritize in customizing your Podao to be at maximum efficiency:
- Bravery Generation Boost: Increases bravery from all attacks.
- Musou Gauge Accumulation: Speeds up the filling of the Musou Gauge to gain extended Rage Mode.
- Parry Timing Extension: Increases the chances of being able to parry enemy attacks.
- Whirlwind Effect: Add a chance to create small whirlwinds that deal AoE damage.
2) Recommended accessories
- Red Dragon’s Talon: Boosts Musou Gauge accumulation by 10%, perfect for keeping Rage Mode active longer.
- Dragon’s Spleen: Restores a portion of your Musou Gauge whenever you take damage, offering resilience in prolonged battles.
- Ravenous Spirit Amulet (Beginner-Friendly): Heals 5% of your health every time you defeat an officer, increasing survivability.
3) Best Gems
- Ascendance Gem: Automatically blocks incoming officer attacks, allowing you to maintain offensive pressure.
- Oblivion Gem: Increases the range of attack to counter the shorter Podao reach.
- Wellspring Gem: Allows for passive healing after killing every 100 enemies, a requirement for longer battles.
Best tactics for the Podao build
Portable items to carry
- Incense of Vitality: Recovers 70% of health to your entire party, which is ideal for long battles where keeping your team alive is crucial.
- Spirit Pill: Recovers a segment of your Musou Gauge immediately, and allows you to perform multiple Rage Modes in succession.
- Meat Buns: A basic curative item restoring a chunk of health instantly is great for staying topped up when things get critical.
Best companions
Pair the Podao with allies like Guo Jia or Sun Shangxiang, whose Battle Arts complement your AoE strategies or fortitude-breaking needs.
Best horse
The best horse for the Podao build in Dynasty Warriors Origins is Birch. It boosts charge distance by 20% and staggers enemies when summoned.
