Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best Podao build guide

A guide for Podao build in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)
If you're diving into Dynasty Warriors Origins and want to decimate enemies with the mighty Podao, this guide has got your back. Set in the war-torn era of the Three Kingdoms, Dynasty Warriors Origins (DWO) blends epic battles and tactical gameplay. Among all the 10 weapon types in Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Podao stands out as a powerhouse, packing massive damage through charged attacks and versatile battle arts.

Here’s everything you need to know about building the ultimate Podao setup, from skills and combos to gear and companions.

How to make the best Podao build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

A still from Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)
A still from Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Why pick the Podao?

The Podao is essentially a “heavy sword” whose strong, charged attacks deal fatal blows. Its strengths lie in building bravery quickly and unleashing powerful battle arts like Ardent Aura Slash and Blade Typhon. However, it comes with drawbacks: its reliance on strong attacks, long animations, and a lack of range compared to other weapons.

Pros:

  • Promote bravery faster.
  • Battle Arts Variety and Forceful.
  • Critical charge damage capabilities.

Disadvantages:

  • Long attack animations.
  • Limited range.
  • Strong-attack dependency.

How to unlock the Podao in Dynasty Warriors Origins

To unlock the Podao, finish the "Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits" battle. The Podao is a long, Chinese single-edged weapon with extended hilt suited for heavy one-hit attacks; it can even be charged with power. For an upgraded form, it should be bought after unlocking from stores or battled on the ground.

Progression table

Weapon NameGradeAttack Power
Crushing Falchion122
Enhanced Falchion EX242
Gnashing Fang380
Gnashing Fang EX4136
Sky Splitter5204
Training6300
Demon Slayer7326

Best Battle Arts

Equipment Arts for Podao (Image via Koei Tecmo)
Equipment Arts for Podao (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Beginner Battle Arts

DirectionBattle Art NameBravery CostDescription
LeftDragon Sweep Slash2Execute a spinning kick that knocks enemies into the air, ideal for dealing area damage.
UpSharp Fang Flurry5Deliver a series of rapid slashes aimed at a single target, excellent for breaking fortitude.
Right[Sp.] Palm Strike1Channel bravery into a focused palm strike, staggering and interrupting enemies at close range.
DownWhirlwind Kick2Perform a swift swinging kick that grants temporary invulnerability and mobility during its execution.

Advanced Battle Arts

DirectionArt NameDescriptionBravery Cost
LeftBlade TyphonUnleashes an energy-infused slash that triggers a delayed burst after a moment.4
UpArdent Aura SlashCharges the weapon with energy, releasing a powerful strike in front of you.7
Right[Sp.] Power ShotFires a strong, single arrow that interrupts targets; can also be used mid-air.2
DownBounding Earth StrikeCharges toward enemies and slams down, dealing significant damage.3

Mastering Podao combos and mechanics

To make the most out of the Podao, you have to master its unique combo system and charged attack mechanics:

Optimal combo strings

The most reliable combo of Podao is Triple Strong Attack sequence:

  • Swing > Ground Slam > Spinning Kick: It does excellent AoE damage, breaks officer fortitude, and generates bravery.

Charged attacks

The Podao can be very effective when charged with an attack, especially after the enemy has been launched with a strong attack or stunned with a battle art. Charge your next attack for a devastating result; this is best used against staggered or knocked-back officers.

Do not overuse normal attacks

While normal attacks are faster, they do not deal damage and generate bravery in Dynasty Warriors Origins, unlike strong attacks. Use them to chip away at fodder enemies. For real progress, however, use strong attacks.

Best skills and passives for the Podao build

Skill NameTreeDescriptionSkill Points Required
Whirlwind KickKnight-Errant RankPerform a swift spinning kick to attack enemies.20
Chain EvadeKnight-Errant RankGrants the ability to dodge repeatedly.30
Meat Bun GluttonKnight-Errant RankIncreases the number of meat buns you can carry.50
Perfect EvadeAdept RankAwards bravery for perfectly timed evasions.50
Meat PerceiverAdept RankAllows Sacred Bird to detect nearby meat buns.40
Army of OneAdept RankFills the Musou Gauge after defeating 1,000 enemies.60
Item InvestorExpert RankLets you carry one additional portable item.50
Extreme Musou AttackExpert RankUnlocks powerful Musou Attacks with companions.80
[Sp.] Power ShotExpert RankA ranged interrupt skill that costs 2 bravery points.100
Meat Bun GluttonMastery RankFurther increases the maximum number of meat buns.70
Bolster BraveryMastery RankEnhances bravery generation by 10%.80
Accessories ArtisanMastery RankAllows equipping an additional accessory.80
Meat Bun GluttonHero RankFurther enhances the meat bun carrying capacity.70
Item InvestorHero RankIncreases the number of portable items by one.70
Endurance AccumulationHero RankBoosts endurance accumulation rate.120
Bolster BraveryMusou RankAdds a 10% bonus to bravery generation.100
Prolonged RageMusou RankReduces Rage Mode drain by 5%.200
Rage Restored UpgradeMusou RankRestores health while attacking during Rage Mode.200

Optimizing gear for the Podao

Equipment - Weapon in Dynasty Warrior Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)
Equipment - Weapon in Dynasty Warrior Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Best weapon traits

The following are traits to prioritize in customizing your Podao to be at maximum efficiency:

  • Bravery Generation Boost: Increases bravery from all attacks.
  • Musou Gauge Accumulation: Speeds up the filling of the Musou Gauge to gain extended Rage Mode.
  • Parry Timing Extension: Increases the chances of being able to parry enemy attacks.
  • Whirlwind Effect: Add a chance to create small whirlwinds that deal AoE damage.

2) Recommended accessories

  • Red Dragon’s Talon: Boosts Musou Gauge accumulation by 10%, perfect for keeping Rage Mode active longer.
  • Dragon’s Spleen: Restores a portion of your Musou Gauge whenever you take damage, offering resilience in prolonged battles.
  • Ravenous Spirit Amulet (Beginner-Friendly): Heals 5% of your health every time you defeat an officer, increasing survivability.

3) Best Gems

  • Ascendance Gem: Automatically blocks incoming officer attacks, allowing you to maintain offensive pressure.
  • Oblivion Gem: Increases the range of attack to counter the shorter Podao reach.
  • Wellspring Gem: Allows for passive healing after killing every 100 enemies, a requirement for longer battles.

Best tactics for the Podao build

TacticDescriptionCooldown
Flaming VolleyUnleashes a powerful volley of fire arrows, dealing significant damage to enemies in a wide area.240 seconds
EncirclementSends allies and guards to swarm and trap an officer, perfect for distracting during boss fights.210 seconds
Mounted ChargeA massive cavalry charge that deals heavy damage to enemies in a large radius, ideal for breaking through groups.420 seconds

Portable items to carry

  • Incense of Vitality: Recovers 70% of health to your entire party, which is ideal for long battles where keeping your team alive is crucial.
  • Spirit Pill: Recovers a segment of your Musou Gauge immediately, and allows you to perform multiple Rage Modes in succession.
  • Meat Buns: A basic curative item restoring a chunk of health instantly is great for staying topped up when things get critical.

Best companions

Pair the Podao with allies like Guo Jia or Sun Shangxiang, whose Battle Arts complement your AoE strategies or fortitude-breaking needs.

Best horse

The best horse for the Podao build in Dynasty Warriors Origins is Birch. It boosts charge distance by 20% and staggers enemies when summoned.

