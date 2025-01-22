The First Battle of Puyang (Wei) marks a pivotal moment in Dynasty Warriors Origins Chapter 3. After retreating from Xu Province, Cao Cao must face Lu Bu's formidable forces to reclaim Yan Province. With two paths to victory — capturing 10 bases or taking down Lu Bu, Zhang Liao, and Chen Gong — you’ll need the right tactics to emerge victorious.

This guide explains how to tackle the Battle of Puyang (Wei) mission and secure victory for Cao Cao's forces in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to complete First Battle of Puyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 3)

Strategy for the Battle of Puyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Your objectives in the First Battle of Puyang (Wei) in Dynasty Warriors Origins are straightforward but challenging:

Capture 10 bases across the battlefield to secure victory. Alternatively, defeat Lu Bu, Zhang Liao, and Chen Gong. This option is significantly harder and demands mastery of timing, combos, and strategy.

Battle preparation

Weapon:

Twin Pikes

Gem:

Wellspring Gem

Battle Arts:

Double Bite

Ascension

Sp. Palm Strike

Battle Roar

Accessories:

Ravenous Spirit Amulet

Horse:

Mahogany

Companion:

Guo Jia with Divine Eagle Dance (strong AoE damage)

Always hunt for Meat Buns hidden in pots to sustain health during prolonged engagements.

First Battle of Puyang walkthrough

A still from the First Battle of Puyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Start with the Northwest base

Head to the northwest base and clear out enemies like Hou Cheng. Use Musou attacks, Battle Arts, and combos to efficiently neutralize the threats.

Don’t forget to break nearby pots for Meat Buns to keep your health topped up.

2) Watch for Lu Bu’s advance

While you’re capturing bases, Lu Bu will start moving toward Cao Cao’s main base. Xiahou Yuan will intercept him to buy time.

Keep an eye on Lu Bu’s movements and prepare for his eventual confrontation if you choose the alternate win condition.

3) Secure the western bases

Move to the western section of the map and capture bases there. You’ll encounter enemies like Hao Meng and Song Xian. Use Double Bite and Ascension to quickly deal with clustered foes.

4) Target the southwest bases

Head toward the southwest bases, where officers like Gao Shun and Cao Xing await. Take them out systematically, ensuring you clear any remaining enemy units. After this, proceed to the lower center base (Point G).

Here, you’ll face Wu Dun and his forces. Use Battle Roar for crowd control and focus on finishing Wu Dun with Musou attacks.

5) Path to Victory in First Battle of Puyang

Location of the enemies in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Option 1: Capture 10 Bases

With other allied forces securing additional bases, focus on supporting their efforts to capture the required 10 bases. This path is more manageable and ensures a steady progression to victory.

Option 2: Defeat Lu Bu, Zhang Liao, and Chen Gong

If you choose to challenge the trio, prepare for a tough fight:

Zhang Liao and Chen Gong: Defeat them first using combos, Battle Arts, and support from Guo Jia. They’re manageable with allied forces, compared to Lu Bu, but still require focus.

Lu Bu:

When on foot, Lu Bu is incredibly aggressive and can deflect special arts. Use patience and attack when he overcommits.

On Red Hare, he becomes highly mobile but predictable. Dodge his unblockable attacks and wait for an opening. Once he’s forced off his horse, capitalize on his momentary vulnerability.

Activate God Rage Mode for invincibility during critical moments.

Tactics like Volley or Charge can disrupt Lu Bu's flow and give you breathing room. Be mindful of his rage mode and deplete his fortitude bar quickly to prevent his ultimate Musou attack.

Tips for success

Use Mahogany: Rapid movement between objectives is crucial for managing time and aiding allies. Heal often: Break pots for Meat Buns whenever possible to sustain health. Watch the map: Ambushes and reinforcements can disrupt your plans, so stay alert. Plan your path: The 10-base capture strategy is easier for first attempts, while defeating Lu Bu and his allies requires precise execution.

Once you've completed the First Battle of Puyang (Wei) in Dynasty Warriors Origins, you can collect your reward EXP.

