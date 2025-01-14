Dynasty Warriors Origins: How to get Deluxe Edition and Pre-Order bonuses

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, unlocking the Deluxe Edition and Pre-Order bonuses is the ultimate way to enhance your gameplay experience. Packed with exclusive rewards like 72-hour early access, digital art, iconic audio tracks, and in-game items, these bonuses add a layer of excitement and personalization to the 1 vs.1000 game.

This guide will walk you through the steps to claim Deluxe Edition and Pre-Order bonuses and when they become available, ensuring you don’t miss a thing.

How to claim Deluxe Edition and Pre-Order bonuses in Dynasty Warriors Origins

When booting up the game for the first time, go to the Special Content menu from the title screen to find all of your digital goodies such as Early Works Soundtrack Collection and Official Soundtrack. Notifications will pop up for your pre-order items: the Nameless Warrior Garb (a collaboration with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty), and the Letter that rewards gold (10,000 at launch). However, don't hurry; you can find these in the course of the story as you play it.

Your first opportunity to don the Nameless Warrior garb comes immediately after finishing up the tutorial, when you set off towards County Castle Inn in Ji County, at the opening of Chapter 1. That’s also where you’ll find your first Letter, giving you the promised 10,000 Gold.

As you progress, you can create Gems at inns. When you hit that milestone, expect the second Letter, this time with 30 Pyroxene, which you'll need for your gem-making journey.

For those who pre-ordered a physical copy of the game, you'll be given access to a few special costumes: Garb of the Azure Bird, Emerald Bird, Violet Bird, and Crimson Bird. All of these can be unlocked once you visit an inn in the game.

The Soundtrack collection

The Soundtrack collection in Deluxe Edition and Pre-Order bonuses (Image via Koei Tecmo)

If you pre-order or buy Dynasty Warriors Origins before January 30, 2025, you'll receive the Early Works Soundtrack Collection. The collection is an all-digital compilation of the 191 original tracks from early Dynasty Warriors games, from Dynasty Warriors 2 to Dynasty Warriors 5 Empires.

This is an attractive bonus for fans of this series' music and can be unlocked through the Special Content menu too.

Good News for replay enthusiasts

Unlike many games that restrict bonus items to a single playthrough, Dynasty Warriors Origins ensures that both Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses carry over to every save file. Whether you’re restarting to explore a different playstyle or replaying for fun, your rewards will always be accessible.

