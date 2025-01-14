Dynasty Warriors Origins: How many story chapters are there

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, players step into the chaotic world of the Three Kingdoms era through the eyes of the Wanderer, a custom character. Unlike previous games where players control iconic heroes, this installment offers a fresh narrative perspective. But for many, one big question looms: How many chapters are there in Dynasty Warriors Origins and how long will the story take to complete?
The 1 vs. 1000 game features five story chapters, with the main story taking around 25 to 30 hours to finish. For those looking to explore everything, including battle preparation, story replays, and tougher difficulties, the journey can easily extend well beyond the initial playthrough. Let's take a closer look.
Note: The list will be updated with additional information shortly.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and USA Today Crossword Answers
Listing all story chapters and battles in Dynasty Warriors Origins
There are five story chapters in Dynasty Warriors Origins, and each one is stacked with battles that immerse you deeper into the story. Let's break down each chapter and the key battles players will face.
Chapter 1 Battles in Origins
- First Battle
- Test of Zhang Fei
- Battle of Guangyang
- Battle of Yingchuan
- Battle of Wan Castle
- Battle of Guangzong
- Final Battle Against the Yellow Turbans
Chapter 2 Battles in Origins
- Suppression of You Province
- Suppression of Liang Province
- Suppression of Jing Province
- Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits
- Protection of Wang Yun
- Rebellion of the Ten Attendants
- Assassination of Dong Zhuo
- Battle of Sishui Gate
- Battle of Hulao Gate
Chapter 3 Battles in Origins
Sun Force
- Assault on Nanyang
- Siege of Fan Castle
- Battle of Xiangyang
- Battle of Xiaopei
- Battle of Lujiang
- Escape from Danyang
Cao Force
- Suppression of Yan Province
- Battle of Xu Province
- First Battle of Puyang
- Battle of Yu Province
- Second Battle of Puyang
- Rescue of Emperor Xian
Liu Force
- Battle of Jieqiao
- Battle of Beihai
- Battle of Xu
Chapter 4 Battles in Origins
Sun Force
- Battle of Niuzhu
- Battle of Shenting
- Conquest of Wu
- Subjugation of Yuan Shu
- Battle of Mt. Xisai
- Suppression of Wu
Cao Force
- Escape from Wan Castle
- Escape from Xiaopei
- Battle of Xiapi and Lu Bu boss fight
- Assault on Xiapi
- Battle of Baima and Yanjin
- Battle of Guandu
Liu Force
- Defense of Xiapi
- 1,000-Li March of Guan Yu
Chapter 5 Battles in Origins
Sun Force
- Subjugation of Lujiang
- Subjugation of Huang Zu
- Subjugation of Kuaiji
- Final Battle at Xiakou
- Battle of Sanjiangkou
- Battle of Chibi
Cao Force
- Battle of Ye
- Battle of Huarong Path
Liu Force
- Battle of Runan
- Battle of Huarong Path
How long does it take to finish story chapters in Dynasty Warriors Origins?
If you're sticking to just the main story chapter missions, you'll likely spend around 25 to 30 hours completing Dynasty Warriors Origins. However, for those looking to explore side quests and additional content, like collecting Shards of the Past or earning Old Coins, you might rack up 30 to 35 hours of gameplay.
Completionists will find plenty of extra content to dive into, including Story Replay options and challenges on Ultimate Warrior. All in all, unlocking everything could easily take over 60 hours.
Also read: How to defeat Zhang Jiao in Dynasty Warriors Origins
The role of player choices
Starting from Chapter 3 in the story chapters, the game introduces key decisions that directly impact the path you take. You’ll align with one of the three major factions — Cao, Liu, or Sun — and your choices will determine which battles you face, who your allies are, and how the story unfolds. The game allows you to replay missions from different perspectives, giving it significant replay value.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.