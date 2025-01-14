Dynasty Warriors Origins: How many story chapters are there

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, players step into the chaotic world of the Three Kingdoms era through the eyes of the Wanderer, a custom character. Unlike previous games where players control iconic heroes, this installment offers a fresh narrative perspective. But for many, one big question looms: How many chapters are there in Dynasty Warriors Origins and how long will the story take to complete?

The 1 vs. 1000 game features five story chapters, with the main story taking around 25 to 30 hours to finish. For those looking to explore everything, including battle preparation, story replays, and tougher difficulties, the journey can easily extend well beyond the initial playthrough. Let's take a closer look.

Listing all story chapters and battles in Dynasty Warriors Origins

The classic 1 vs. 1000 battle (Image via Koei Tecmo)

There are five story chapters in Dynasty Warriors Origins, and each one is stacked with battles that immerse you deeper into the story. Let's break down each chapter and the key battles players will face.

Chapter 1 Battles in Origins

First Battle

Test of Zhang Fei

Battle of Guangyang

Battle of Yingchuan

Battle of Wan Castle

Battle of Guangzong

Final Battle Against the Yellow Turbans

Chapter 2 Battles in Origins

Suppression of You Province

Suppression of Liang Province

Suppression of Jing Province

Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits

Protection of Wang Yun

Rebellion of the Ten Attendants

Assassination of Dong Zhuo

Battle of Sishui Gate

Battle of Hulao Gate

Chapter 3 Battles in Origins

Sun Force

Assault on Nanyang

Siege of Fan Castle

Battle of Xiangyang

Battle of Xiaopei

Battle of Lujiang

Escape from Danyang

Cao Force

Suppression of Yan Province

Battle of Xu Province

First Battle of Puyang

Battle of Yu Province

Second Battle of Puyang

Rescue of Emperor Xian

Liu Force

Battle of Jieqiao

Battle of Beihai

Battle of Xu

Chapter 4 Battles in Origins

Sun Force

Battle of Niuzhu

Battle of Shenting

Conquest of Wu

Subjugation of Yuan Shu

Battle of Mt. Xisai

Suppression of Wu

Cao Force

Escape from Wan Castle

Escape from Xiaopei

Battle of Xiapi and Lu Bu boss fight

Assault on Xiapi

Battle of Baima and Yanjin

Battle of Guandu

Liu Force

Defense of Xiapi

1,000-Li March of Guan Yu

Chapter 5 Battles in Origins

Sun Force

Subjugation of Lujiang

Subjugation of Huang Zu

Subjugation of Kuaiji

Final Battle at Xiakou

Battle of Sanjiangkou

Battle of Chibi

Cao Force

Battle of Ye

Battle of Huarong Path

Liu Force

Battle of Runan

Battle of Huarong Path

How long does it take to finish story chapters in Dynasty Warriors Origins?

A still from DW Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

If you're sticking to just the main story chapter missions, you'll likely spend around 25 to 30 hours completing Dynasty Warriors Origins. However, for those looking to explore side quests and additional content, like collecting Shards of the Past or earning Old Coins, you might rack up 30 to 35 hours of gameplay.

Completionists will find plenty of extra content to dive into, including Story Replay options and challenges on Ultimate Warrior. All in all, unlocking everything could easily take over 60 hours.

Also read: How to defeat Zhang Jiao in Dynasty Warriors Origins

The role of player choices

Cao's faction in DW Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Starting from Chapter 3 in the story chapters, the game introduces key decisions that directly impact the path you take. You’ll align with one of the three major factions — Cao, Liu, or Sun — and your choices will determine which battles you face, who your allies are, and how the story unfolds. The game allows you to replay missions from different perspectives, giving it significant replay value.

