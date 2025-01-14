Dynasty Warriors Origins: List of all main quests and battles

Dynasty Warriors Origins will be released globally in a few days. However, it is already available as Early Access for those who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe edition. The game features stunning visuals and an immersive storyline. In total, there are five chapters in Dynasty Warriors Origins which are further divided into multiple battles.

Read further to learn more about the main campaign of Dynasty Warriors Origins.

All missions and battles from Dynasty Warriors Origins

The main campaign is divided into five chapters. All of the chapters further consist of multiple battles. A list of all the Chapters and battles is mentioned below:

Chapter 1

First Battle

Test of Zhang Fei

Battle of Guangyang

Battle of Yingchuan

Battle of Wan Castle

Battle of Guangzong

Final Battle Against the Yellow Turbans and Zhang Jiao boss fight

In total, there are five Chapters in Dynasty Warriors (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Chapter 2

Suppression of You Province

Suppression of Liang Province

Suppression of Jing Province

Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits

Protection of Wang Yun

Rebellion of the Ten Attendants

Assassination of Dong Zhuo

Battle of Sishui Gate

Battle of Hulao Gate

Chapter 3

Sun force:

Assault on Nanyang

Siege of Fan Castle

Battle of Xiangyang

Battle of Xiaopei

Battle of Lujiang

Escape from Danyang

Cao force:

Suppression of Yan Province

Battle of Xu Province

First Battle of Puyang

Battle of Yu Province

Second Battle of Puyang

Rescue of Emperor Xian

Liu force:

Battle of Jieqiao

Battle of Beihai

Battle of Xu

TBD (multiple battles)

Chapter 4

Sun force:

Battle of Niuzhu

Battle of Shenting

Conquest of Wu

Subjugation of Yuan Shu

Battle of Mt. Xisai

Suppression of Wu

Cao force:

Escape from Wan Castle

Escape from Xiaopei

Battle of Xiapi and Lu Bu boss fight

Assault on Xiapi

Battle of Baima and Yanjin

Battle of Guandu

Liu force:

Defense of Xiapi

TBD (multiple battles)

1,000-Li March of Guan Yu

Chapter 5

Sun force:

Subjugation of Lujiang

Subjugation of Huang Zu

Subjugation of Kuaiji

Final Battle at Xiakou

Battle of Sanjiangkou

Battle of Chibi

Cao force:

Battle of Ye

TBD (multiple battles)

Battle of Huarong Path

Liu force:

Battle of Runan

TBD (multiple battles)

Battle of Huarong Path

