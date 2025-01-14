Dynasty Warriors Origins: List of all main quests and battles

Dynasty Warriors Origins will be released globally in a few days. However, it is already available as Early Access for those who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe edition. The game features stunning visuals and an immersive storyline. In total, there are five chapters in Dynasty Warriors Origins which are further divided into multiple battles.
All missions and battles from Dynasty Warriors Origins
The main campaign is divided into five chapters. All of the chapters further consist of multiple battles. A list of all the Chapters and battles is mentioned below:
Chapter 1
- First Battle
- Test of Zhang Fei
- Battle of Guangyang
- Battle of Yingchuan
- Battle of Wan Castle
- Battle of Guangzong
- Final Battle Against the Yellow Turbans and Zhang Jiao boss fight
Chapter 2
- Suppression of You Province
- Suppression of Liang Province
- Suppression of Jing Province
- Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits
- Protection of Wang Yun
- Rebellion of the Ten Attendants
- Assassination of Dong Zhuo
- Battle of Sishui Gate
- Battle of Hulao Gate
Chapter 3
Sun force:
- Assault on Nanyang
- Siege of Fan Castle
- Battle of Xiangyang
- Battle of Xiaopei
- Battle of Lujiang
- Escape from Danyang
- Cao force:
- Suppression of Yan Province
- Battle of Xu Province
- First Battle of Puyang
- Battle of Yu Province
- Second Battle of Puyang
- Rescue of Emperor Xian
- Liu force:
- Battle of Jieqiao
- Battle of Beihai
- Battle of Xu
- TBD (multiple battles)
Chapter 4
Sun force:
- Battle of Niuzhu
- Battle of Shenting
- Conquest of Wu
- Subjugation of Yuan Shu
- Battle of Mt. Xisai
- Suppression of Wu
- Cao force:
- Escape from Wan Castle
- Escape from Xiaopei
- Battle of Xiapi and Lu Bu boss fight
- Assault on Xiapi
- Battle of Baima and Yanjin
- Battle of Guandu
- Liu force:
- Defense of Xiapi
- TBD (multiple battles)
- 1,000-Li March of Guan Yu
Chapter 5
Sun force:
- Subjugation of Lujiang
- Subjugation of Huang Zu
- Subjugation of Kuaiji
- Final Battle at Xiakou
- Battle of Sanjiangkou
- Battle of Chibi
- Cao force:
- Battle of Ye
- TBD (multiple battles)
- Battle of Huarong Path
- Liu force:
- Battle of Runan
- TBD (multiple battles)
- Battle of Huarong Path
