  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Dynasty Warriors Origins: Potential fixes for the controller not working error

Dynasty Warriors Origins: Potential fixes for the controller not working error

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jan 17, 2025 12:49 GMT
Many users are facing issues while playing Dynasty Warriors Origins using a controller (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)
Many users are facing issues while playing Dynasty Warriors Origins using a controller (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

The recently released hack-and-slash RPG title Dynasty Warriors Origins is already performing incredibly well in the markets. However, gamers have reported facing issues with controller connectivity while running the game via Steam.

This can be deeply annoying as the game page confirms support for Xbox controllers. However, there are a few fixes that you can try to solve this issue. This article covers what they are and how you can implement them, so you can play Dynasty Warriors Origins using your controller.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article are all workarounds and may not work for everyone. However, they are worth trying until we receive an official update/ patch to fix this issue from Koei Tecmo Games.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Fixing the controller issue in Dynasty Warriors Origins

If you are having trouble connecting your controller while playing Dynasty Warriors, refer to the following mentioned tips to fix the issue.

Restarting Steam can often fix the issue (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)
Restarting Steam can often fix the issue (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

1) Restart Steam

The first method that you should try is restarting Steam. More than often, this simple trick can fix controller-related issues.

2) Enable / Disable Steam Input

Another prominent reason behind this problem can be Steam Input. To fix this in Dynasty Warriors Origins, follow these steps:

  • Launch the Steam application on your PC.
  • Click on Steam on the top left of the app’s UI.
  • Under Steam, head to the Controller settings.
  • Scroll down and locate the Steam Input option.
  • Disable Steam Input by unchecking the box in front of the option.

If Steam input was disabled by default, try enabling it to check if the problem persists.

Also Read: Dynasty Warriors Origins trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and how to collect them

3) Check for driver updates of your controller

PC gamers often tend to ignore driver updates for their controllers. Older drivers can often lead to compatibility issues. Fix this by downloading and installing necessary updates from the Xbox Accessories app or the PlayStation DualSense Firmware Updater app.

If you are still facing connectivity issues with your controller while playing Dynasty Warriors Origins, sadly, there is nothing left to do apart from waiting for an official patch from Koei Tecmo Games.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी