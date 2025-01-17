Dynasty Warriors Origins: Potential fixes for the controller not working error

The recently released hack-and-slash RPG title Dynasty Warriors Origins is already performing incredibly well in the markets. However, gamers have reported facing issues with controller connectivity while running the game via Steam.

This can be deeply annoying as the game page confirms support for Xbox controllers. However, there are a few fixes that you can try to solve this issue. This article covers what they are and how you can implement them, so you can play Dynasty Warriors Origins using your controller.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article are all workarounds and may not work for everyone. However, they are worth trying until we receive an official update/ patch to fix this issue from Koei Tecmo Games.

Fixing the controller issue in Dynasty Warriors Origins

If you are having trouble connecting your controller while playing Dynasty Warriors, refer to the following mentioned tips to fix the issue.

Restarting Steam can often fix the issue (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

1) Restart Steam

The first method that you should try is restarting Steam. More than often, this simple trick can fix controller-related issues.

2) Enable / Disable Steam Input

Another prominent reason behind this problem can be Steam Input. To fix this in Dynasty Warriors Origins, follow these steps:

Launch the Steam application on your PC.

Click on Steam on the top left of the app’s UI.

on the top left of the app’s UI. Under Steam, head to the Controller settings.

settings. Scroll down and locate the Steam Input option.

option. Disable Steam Input by unchecking the box in front of the option.

If Steam input was disabled by default, try enabling it to check if the problem persists.

3) Check for driver updates of your controller

PC gamers often tend to ignore driver updates for their controllers. Older drivers can often lead to compatibility issues. Fix this by downloading and installing necessary updates from the Xbox Accessories app or the PlayStation DualSense Firmware Updater app.

If you are still facing connectivity issues with your controller while playing Dynasty Warriors Origins, sadly, there is nothing left to do apart from waiting for an official patch from Koei Tecmo Games.

