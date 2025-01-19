Dynasty Warriors Origins: Protection of Wang Yun guide (Chapter 2)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Protection of Wang Yun mission is a pivotal Chapter 2 battle where your task is to escort Wang Yun safely to Luoyang amidst constant threats. This guide ensures you don’t miss any step, strategy, or detail needed for success in this 1 vs.1000 game.

With Diochan by your side, you’ll fend off assassins, White Wave Bandits, and Hu Cai while ensuring Wang Yun’s survival.

How to complete Protection of Wang Yun in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 2)

After completing the Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits, speak to Diaochan in Sili Province. She will give you access to the Protection of Wang Yun mission. Once unlocked, head to the battlefield to escort Wang Yun to Luoyang.

Preparation for battle

Strategy for Protection of Wang Yun in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Weapon:

Podao

Gem:

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Triple Tempest

Sp. Palm Strike

Crawling Dragon

Accessory:

Divine Bird’s Wing

Horse:

Birch

Pro tip: Keep Meat Buns handy for mid-battle healing.

Protection of Wang Yun walkthrough

Hu Cai vs You in Protection of Wang Yun (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Escort Begins – Hu Cai's attack

The mission begins with Wang Yun setting out toward Luoyang, escorted by Diochan. As you start, Hu Cai and his soldiers will ambush you. Engage them head-on with your battle arts, combos, and Musou attacks. After a tough fight, Hu Cai and his forces will retreat temporarily.

2) Clearing the White Wave bandits

As Wang Yun continues, there will be several groups of White Wave Bandits. Fight alongside Diochan and clear the area while keeping Wang Yun safe. Stay close to his side as he wards off stray enemies.

3) Assassins strike – Protect Wang Yun

Take down the Assassins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

When Wang Yun reaches the western point, he'll stop and rest for a moment. In that time, the assassins will carry out a multi-pronged attack:

First Wave: Defeat the assassins along with Diochan.

Defeat the assassins along with Diochan. Second Wave: Two more assassins will emerge after the first wave is defeated. Quickly rush back to Wang Yun to protect him.

Two more assassins will emerge after the first wave is defeated. Quickly rush back to Wang Yun to protect him. Third Wave: Another assassin will attack Diochan. Help her defeat this new threat.

4) Continuing the Escort – New threats

Wang Yun and Diochan will continue on their journey. As they continue, another band of assassins and their allies will ambush you. Take them down quickly while protecting Wang Yun. The group will arrive at a garrison where a battle will take place. Use your battle arts and Musou attacks to get rid of the threat to Diochan and Wang Yun.

5) Final Checkpoint – Return of the White Wave Bandits

Wang Yun will find another place to rest before this final checkpoint, but he certainly will not get lucky. Hu Cai and more of the bandits will plan an ambush around him. Hold your ground to make sure these enemies do not succeed in wiping Wang Yun. Use combinations, battle arts, and full-blown Musou attacks.

6) Victory condition changes – Enter the reinforcement troops

The final showdown for Protection of Wang Yun in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

When the battle reaches its climax, Han Xian, Li Yue, and Hu Cai will make their final attack. Your victory conditions will change to require their defeat. The best being: Dong Zhuo and Cao Cao will arrive as reinforcements, turning the tide in your favor. With their help, clean up the battlefield and crush the remaining enemies.

Tips for success

Use Your Horse: Birch is essential for quickly moving between threats and keeping up with Wang Yun.

Check for Meat Buns: Destroy pots along the way to find healing items, as health management is crucial.

Watch the Map: Monitor enemy movements to anticipate ambushes and prevent surprises.

This sums up the Protection of Wang Yun in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

