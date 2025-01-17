Dynasty Warriors Origins stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

The recently released hack-and-slash RPG title Dynasty Warriors Origins is finally out globally. Unfortunately, the game is already getting a few negative remarks from gamers due to poor optimisation, leading to stuttering, and crashing of the game while running it via Steam.

Mentioned below are a few fixes that may help you solve these problems and enjoy Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive an offical patch from Koei Tecmo Games.

Potential fixes for Dynasty Warriors Origins crashing on PC

1) Update your GPU drivers

Update your GPU drivers to fix this problem (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Outdate GPU drivers can often lead to compatibility issues while gaming. To ensure everything is running smoothly, check for any driver updates for your graphics card. If you own a Nvidia graphics card, you can download the latest drivers via GeForce Experience software.

If you use an AMD card, you can download the latest drivers via AMD Adrenalin Edition software.

2) Verify integrity of game files

The presence of any corrupted or damaged game files can be a huge factor that can lead to lowered performance while gaming. To fix this, simply follow the steps mentioned below:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on Dynasty Warriors Origins and open Properties .

and open . Browse through all the options and go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select "Verify Integrity of Game Files" and let Steam analyze everything.

3) Check for overheating issues

Over time, your PC can accumulate a lot of dust particles. This can lead to higher temperatures than usual. Similarly, if your cabinet does not provide optimal ventilation, it can also increase the temperatures significantly, leading to dips in performance. For this, make sure to clean your PC components carefully, and check if you need any more ventilation.

If you are still facing stuttering and crashing issues while playing Dynasty Warriors, sadly, there is nothing left to do apart from waiting for an official patch from Koei Tecmo Games.

