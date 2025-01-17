Dynasty Warriors Origins stuttering and crashing on PS5: Possible fixes and reasons

The recently released hack-and-slash RPG title Dynasty Warriors Origins is enjoying a lot of hype these days. Unfortunately, the unsteady FPS makes it a little hard to play. Many PlayStation 5 gamers from around the globe have been facing performance issues with Dynasty Warriors Origins.

With that in mind, we have curated a short guide on how you can fix these troubles in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive an official patch from Koei Tecmo Games.

Dynasty Warriors Origins: Fixes for unsteady FPS and crashes on PS5

If Dynasty Warriors Origins is lagging or crashing for you, don't worry, you are not the only one. Fortunately though, since the game is still in the first week of its release, it may soon get a patch that will fix these issues. For now, try the below-mentioned tricks to help fix the game.

Restart your console

Restarting the console can fix the issue (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

If you have been playing Origins for extended hours, this might be one of the reasons that you are experiencing performance dips. The reason behind this is simple, gaming for long hours can lead to higher CPU and GPU temperatures. To fix this, simply shut down the game, and then the PlayStation.

Also Read: Dynasty Warriors Origins trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and how to collect them

Doing this will keep your PlayStation working just fine for a few more years. Once the temperatures are back to normal (after about 10 minutes) turn it on to check if the issue persists.

Check ventilation and overheating issues

The next point is somewhat similar to the first - make sure that there are no overheating issues with your PlayStation. If your console is kept inside a closed cabinet, relocate it to another spot. This would ensure proper ventilation. While you are at it, remove any accumulated dust. For this, you can remove the side panel of your console and give it a good clean.

Check for firmware updates

If you are still facing lags and crashes, open Settings and check if you have any pending updates. Not running the latest firmware on PlayStation can also be one reason why Dynasty Warriors Origins is not running optimally on your console.

Check available storage

Gaming on low-storage can often lead to dips in performance. To fix this, free up some space by removing unnecessary apps and games.

If you are still facing stuttering and crashing issues while playing Dynasty Warriors Origins, sadly, there is nothing left to do apart from waiting for an official patch from Koei Tecmo Games.

