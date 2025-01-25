Dynasty Warriors Origins: Subjugation of Huang Zu guide (Chapter 5)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Subjugation of Huang Zu is a critical Chapter 5 mission that pits you against formidable foes and requires careful strategy to succeed. Players dive into a chaotic showdown after wrapping up the Lujiang mission by chatting with Sun Quan. This chapter’s victory conditions flip mid-battle: start by hunting Huang Zu, but Gan Ning hijacks the spotlight as the final boss.

This guide breaks down steps to ensure you dominate the Subjugation of Huang Zu (Chapter 5) battle while maximizing your rewards.

How to complete Subjugation of Huang Zu in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 5)

Battle Preparation

Huang Zu location for the Subjugation of Huang Zu in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Weapon

Commander’s Sword

Gems

Ascendance Gem

Battle Arts

Sp. Ice Luan

Peacebringer

Flying Dragon Slash

Divine Eagle Dance

Accessories

Sun Tzu’s Art of War + Divine Turtle’s Shell

Horse

Mahogany

Companion

Zhou Yu

Subjugation of Huang Zu walkthrough

1) Eastern front assault

After the cutscene, Ling Cai and Ling Tong charge east toward Zhang Yu. Stick close, mop up the enemy base near Point A with Kuai Yue, and defeat every enemy to spike ally morale. Use different Battle arts and combos to take them down. Grab Meat Buns from broken pots — survival is key here.

2) Naval flank & base storming

While you’re busy, Ling Cao and Ling Tong sail northeast toward Huang Zu’s northwest base. Ignore chasing them. Instead, pivot west to obliterate Huang Zu’s fortified bases. Each base holds an officer (watch for ambushes). Smash through them using different combos and tactics like Volleys, then swap to Zhou Yu to take them down. Clear these to turbocharge ally morale.

3) Southwest showdown

Swing south to Huang Zu’s southwest base, where Chen Jiu and Huang She block the path. Annihilate their platoons first — if left alive, they’ll swarm you and drain ally HP. Defend Sun Quan at all costs: Deng Long will ambush him mid-fight. If Sun Quan’s health dips, bolt back to assist.

4) Final phase: Gan Ning’s rampage

Gan Ning from the Subjugation of Huang Zu in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The plot twist: Gan Ning charges Sun Quan, replacing Huang Zu as the win condition. Gan Ning is a top-tier enemy who enters God Rage Mode, making him a challenging opponent.

Parry his AoE slashes and counter with Musou attacks. Also, tag in Zhou Yu to stagger him with rage mode as well.

Battle Arts rotation: Hit Sp. Ice Luan to freeze, use tactics like volley and different combos to secure victory.

Tips

Mahogany horse : Manipulate speed between bases to prevent timed failures.

: Manipulate speed between bases to prevent timed failures. Map Checks : Pause to scan for red markers — reinforcements love sneaking up on Sun Quan.

: Pause to scan for red markers — reinforcements love sneaking up on Sun Quan. Stay mobile, defend the allies, and this hard mission becomes a cakewalk.

This sums up the Subjugation of Huang Zu in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

