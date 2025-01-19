Dynasty Warriors Origins: Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits guide (Chapter 2)

The Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins sees you teaming up with He Jin to crush a rebellion that has invaded Sili. This Chapter 2 mission is packed with fast-paced battles, strategic challenges, and opportunities to secure powerful rewards in this 1 vs.1000 game.

Here’s the complete guide to tackling the Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to complete Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 2)

Battle strategy for Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Start by reading a letter from Yuanhua, directing you to the Shui Jing Retreat. Complete a short tutorial involving Old Coins here. Afterward, return to Ji City and read the new Edict in the Letters section, which unlocks the mission.

Preparation for Battle

Weapon

Sword

Gem:

Oblivion

Battle Arts:

Triple Tempest

Claw of the Predator

Sp. Palm Strike

Crawling Dragon

Accessory:

Divine Bird’s Wing

Horse:

Birch

Stock up on Meat Buns and Vitality Pills for healing in critical moments.

Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits walkthrough

A still from Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Save the South Village

You set off towards the south village to assist Xu You. On the way, clear out enemies and lower the White Wave Bandits' morale. This is an easy victory to secure the village and launch the mission in a very positive way.

2) Aiding Qu Yu

Move towards Point A to help Qu Yu, who is attacked by a White Wave advisor and his partner. Defeat them quickly to stabilize the area and to further weaken enemy forces.

3) Confront Yang Feng

Head southwest to confront Yang Feng, who commands a large force. Be ready for his Tenacity Buff, which increases his infantry’s attack speed. You must defeat 200 enemies within 1:30 minutes here, so use your battle arts, Musou attacks, and combos aggressively. After the timer runs out, eliminate Yang Feng and his officers.

During this phase, Yuan Shao will advance to save nearby villages. You’ll also unlock the Podao, a powerful weapon capable of overwhelming enemies with devastating single strikes.

4) Strengthening morale

Move forward to Point F, where Qu Yu is stationed. Support him in defending his lines and keep the allied spirits lifted. This will give the expeditionary force greater confidence and continue to keep the White Wave Bandits on their heels.

Important tip: Watch the map, check points, and be aware of enemy movements so that you can respond appropriately to threats from critical sites.

5) Securing the Southeast Base

Move southeast to the enemy base. Wait for Qu Yu and other allies to join you before entering; you will be grossly outnumbered if you enter alone. After reinforcements arrive, use all of your arsenal to defeat the defenders and take the base, thus greatly lowering the enemy's morale.

6) Northwest assault and Han Xian's reinforcements

The final rounds of the Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits in Dynasty Warrior Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Ride your horse to the northeast enemy base and help He Jin defeat Hu Cai and the White Wave Bandits stationed there. Be on the lookout for Ji Ling, who fires volleys of arrows. Hu Cai may temporarily retreat, so focus on clearing the area and stabilizing He Jin's forces.

Move northwest to the base, led by Han Xian and a gigantic army. He will use Call to Assemble and bring in reinforcements. Avoid unnecessary battles, go directly to the final enemy base, and stop Han Xian's reinforcements. You have two minutes for this.

Once the last base is captured, head back to the northwest base and defeat Han Xian, Li Yue, and the remaining forces. Protect Ji Ling from defeat and claim victory and rewards.

Tips for success for Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits

Move around: Utilize your horse, Birch, to move between objectives quickly. Speed is important, especially during timed phases.

Utilize your horse, Birch, to move between objectives quickly. Speed is important, especially during timed phases. Stock management: Keep a consistent supply of Meat Buns and Vitality Pills for healing in tough battles.

Keep a consistent supply of Meat Buns and Vitality Pills for healing in tough battles. Control morale: Focus on destroying key officers and enemy bases to shatter the morale of the White Wave Bandits.

Focus on destroying key officers and enemy bases to shatter the morale of the White Wave Bandits. Podao: Unlocked during the mission, the Podao is a powerful weapon to turn the tide in your favor.

This sums up the Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

