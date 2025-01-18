Dynasty Warriors Origins: Suppression of Jing Province guide (Chapter 2)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, Suppression of Jing Province is a fast-paced Chapter 2 mission where players join forces with Sun Jian to eliminate Ou Xing and his rebel army. This battle is filled with ambushes, fierce skirmishes, and strategic objectives that test your combat skills and tactical planning.

Here’s a detailed walkthrough to help you secure victory and dominate the battlefield.

How to complete Suppression of Jing Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 2)

A still from Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

To unlock this mission, visit the Inn and check out these two new letters:

Trending

Huang Gai’s letter : Unlocks Suppression of Jing Province.

: Unlocks Suppression of Jing Province. The Edict: Unlocks Suppression of Liang Province.

To begin:

Travel to Xiakou Port near Jiangxia City and take a boat to Jing Province. Upon your arrival, secure the nearby Waymark for future navigation. The mission begins just north of Changsha. You can stop in Changsha to stock up on supplies before heading to battle.

Also read: How to unlock all weapon types in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Preparation for battle

Weapon:

Dragon Spear

Gem:

Oblivion

Battle Arts:

Piercing Vengeance

Wild Rush

Sp. Palm Strike

Whirlwind Kick

Accessory:

Vajra Armor

Horse:

Birch

Companion:

Sun Shangxiang

Suppression of Jing Province walkthrough

Battle strategy for Suppression of Jing Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Supporting allied forces

Start by heading east to assist Han Dang, Sun Shangxiang, and allied troops in fending off enemy forces. Your first task is to stabilize the eastern front while maintaining momentum toward the central front.

Sun Jian will advance toward the central battlefield. After helping the eastern forces, join him in pushing through enemy lines to consolidate the central position.

2) Capturing Camp D

Once the central front is stable, shift focus to Camp D in the east. Here, you’ll face Ou Xing’s elite general and his troops. Use your Battle Arts and Musou attacks to break their defenses quickly.

While you’re engaged in the east, Wu Jing’s forces will launch an ambush at the central point. Be prepared to pivot back to reinforce your allies if needed.

3) Securing the southwest route

Move southwest to occupy Point E, supporting Sun Jian and your men as they drive through rebel bases. Rout the generals stationed here to further undermine Ou Xing's forces.

With this route secured, Zhu Zhi’s forces will spring another ambush. Handle them and regroup with Sun Jian, who will now advance toward the central base, the penultimate objective.

4) Defence against ambushers

As Sun Jian moves toward the central base, ambushers from Ou Xing’s forces will emerge and attempt to overwhelm your allies. Their goal is to disrupt Sun Jian’s progress and potentially reach your headquarters.

Key actions:

Lower Ou Xing's forces' morale by killing their officers.

Do not let the ambushers reach your headquarters.

5) Final showdown with Guo Shi and Zhou Chao

Final Showdown for Suppression of Jing Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Two of Ou Xing’s key officers, Guo Shi and Zhou Chao, will now advance. Here's what you should do:

Engage Guo Shi, Zhou Chao, and their allies at the first encounter. Use all your combos, Battle Arts, and Musou attacks to overpower them.

After eliminating them, head toward the last enemy base to face Ou Xing.

This bit requires efficient utilization of your arsenal and tactical switching of your companion, Sun Shangxiang, to boost your chances for success and secure victory.

Tips for victory

Stay mobile: Use your horse, Birch, to quickly navigate between objectives and reinforce weak points. Switch companions: Frequently swap to Sun Shangxiang during critical moments for added support and damage. Be wary of ambushes: Keep an eye on the map to anticipate ambushes and protect key allies like Sun Jian. Control the morale: Target enemy generals and camps to suppress the morale of Ou Xing’s forces.

This concludes our guide for the Suppression of Jing Province mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Also check: Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Hulao Gate guide (Chapter 2)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.