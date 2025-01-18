Dynasty Warriors Origins: Suppression of Liang Province guide (Chapter 2)

Suppression of Liang Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins is an action-packed mission where you join forces with Dong Zhuo to quash a revolt led by Han Sui and the Qiang rebels. This battle, part of Chapter 2, is a chaotic clash that requires sharp strategy, well-prepared gear, and the ability to adapt quickly to changing conditions.

Here’s the complete guide to tackling the Suppression of Liang Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins

How to complete Suppression of Liang Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 2)

After completing earlier objectives in Chapter 2, you’ll receive two key letters at the Inn:

Huang Gai’s letter : Unlocks Suppression of Jing Province.

: Unlocks Suppression of Jing Province. The Edict: Unlocks Suppression of Liang Province.

While both missions are available, Suppression of Liang Province (The Edict) is the closest and recommended choice. To reach Liang Province quickly:

Fast travel: Use the southwestern Waymark in Yu Province. Travel northwest: Head toward the objective in Sili Province, unlocking any Waymarks you find along the way for easier navigation later.

Also read: Dynasty Warriors Origins: Rebellion of the Ten Attendants guide

Preparation for battle

Battle strategy for Suppression of Liang Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Weapon

Bladed Hoops

Gem

Oblivion Gem

Battle arts

Triple Tempest

Claw of the Predator

Sp. Palm Strike

Crawling Dragon

Accessory

Divine Bird’s Wing

Horse

Birch

Suppression of Liang Province walkthrough

Dong Zhuo in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Consolidation of the northern camp

The mission begins with the enemy officer Bian Zhang in the northern camp. Target him first, as the allied forces led by Zhang Wen, Hua Xiong, and Dong Zhuo will advance southward to attack other rebel camps.

Be mindful of the on-screen warning that appears shortly: Bian Zhang and Beigong Baiyu are advancing toward your headquarters. Quickly eliminate Bian Zhang to stabilize your position and prevent them from reaching your base.

2) Battle against Song Jian and Chen Gongying

Point F in Suppression of Liang Province (Image via Koei Tecmo)

As Dong Zhuo's forces besiege the southern rebel camps, enemy officers Song Jian and Chen Gongying will attempt to reinforce their bases, concentrating on Point F. After taking out the northern camp, march towards Point F to help your allies defeat those officers.

Once Song Jian and Chen Gongying are neutralized, the Expeditionary Forces will seize the rebel bases. This decisive blow greatly reduces the morale of Beigong Baiyu's forces, making the rest of the battles easier.

3) Counterattack against Ma Teng's advance

With Beigong Baiyu's morale hitting rock bottom, Ma Teng's group pushes forward aggressively, leaving Dong Zhuo in a desperate situation.

At this stage:

Go back to HQ: Save Zhang Wen and your allied headquarters so the base is not lost.

Save Zhang Wen and your allied headquarters so the base is not lost. Fight everything with your combos, battle arts, and musou attacks to keep pushing Ma Teng's army back and bring stability to the battlefield.

4) Final push

Battling Han Sui in the final stage of Suppression of Liang Province (Image via Koei Tecmo)

With your headquarters set, join Dong Zhuo and the allied troops for the last attack. The last checkpoint straight leads you into Han Sui's base, where he will await you with his heavily fortified army.

Clear the enemy base: Defeat the surrounding troops and officers and weaken Han Sui's defense.

Defeat the surrounding troops and officers and weaken Han Sui's defense. Engage Han Sui: Unleash your entire arsenal of battle arts and musou attacks to defeat him.

When Han Sui is defeated, victory is yours, and order is restored to Liang Province.

Rewards

Skill points: You gain these for every defeated enemy, which you can use to unlock or upgrade abilities.

You gain these for every defeated enemy, which you can use to unlock or upgrade abilities. Mount experience: The horse will get EXP if heavily used in the course of the mission, so use this as an excellent chance to level it up.

Tips for success

Stay mobile: Use your horse, Birch, to swiftly move between objectives and help other allies who are being attacked.

Use your horse, Birch, to swiftly move between objectives and help other allies who are being attacked. Watch the map: Keep aware of enemy moves to respond accordingly to threats from your headquarters and key points.

Keep aware of enemy moves to respond accordingly to threats from your headquarters and key points. Use combos and musou Wisely: Use musous only for elite officers like Han Sui, Song Jian, and Ma Teng to quickly change a battle's fortune.

Use musous only for elite officers like Han Sui, Song Jian, and Ma Teng to quickly change a battle's fortune. Stock management: Maintaining a stock of Meat Buns and Vitality Pills through the fight.

This sums up the mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Also check: Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Hulao Gate guide (Chapter 2)

