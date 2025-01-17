Dynasty Warriors Origins: Suppression of You Province guide (Chapter 2)

The Suppression of You Province mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a pivotal Chapter 2 story battle that requires strategic planning and battlefield awareness to secure victory. With high stakes tied to protecting key allies and defeating prominent foes, players must carefully balance offense and defense during this endeavor.

This guide breaks down everything you need to know to conquer the Suppression of You Province mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins and maximize your rewards.

How to complete Suppression of You Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 2)

Check the Liu Bei’s letter at the Inn to get started with battle in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Battle guide

Victory condition

To secure victory, you must defeat Zhang Chun and Qiuliju. Both officers play critical roles.

Defeat condition

The mission will fail if Gongsun Zan or Liu Yu are defeated. It’s crucial to monitor their health (and check warnings) in order to provide timely support and prevent mission failure.

How to unlock Suppression of You Province

To unlock this battle, you must read Liu Bei’s letter at the Inn. The letter becomes accessible immediately at the start of Chapter 2.

Preparation for battle

Weapon: Longsword

Gems:

Ascendance Gem

Battle Arts:

Swallow Slash

Sp. Absconding Slash

Sp. Palm Strike

Mad Blade Rush

Accessory:

Divine Bird’s Wing

Horse:

Walnut

You can choose Guan Yu as your companion as well.

Suppression of You Province walkthrough

1) Secure the southern base

Head past the enemies, making your way to the final camp at the center to confront and defeat Qiuliju in Suppression of You Province (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Advance to the south while defeating the enemy troops and officers along the way.

Note: Defeating an officer in this battle unlocks The Wheels, one of the most powerful weapons for the 1 vs. 1000 action this game offers.

2) Defeat Zhang Chun

Use companion swapping with Guan Yu to get an upper hand facing Zhang Chun in Dynasty Warrior Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After defeating the enemy reinforcements and passing through the enemy camps, Zhang Chun will come as a part of the southern reinforcements. Engage him directly, and defeat him to complete the first win condition.

You can also use the companion swap mechanic with Guan Yu while facing Zhang Chun.

3) Help the central unit

Enemy reinforcements will start marching in from the north and their main base, focusing on the central area. Gongsun Zan is here, and his survival will determine the mission's success.

Move directly to the central unit and clear out the rebel forces for Gongsun Zan's survival.

Use Musou attacks and Battle Arts to clear out the large groups of enemies.

If you ignore this area, Gongsun Zan might be defeated, ending the mission early.

With Zhang Chun defeated, the main camp comes into focus again. The base you secured earlier is probably recaptured, and enemy troops are now attacking Liu Yu. Head back to the camp for Liu Yu, defeating reinforcements along the way.

4) Defeat Qiuliju

Defeating Qiuliju concludes Suppression of You Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Qiuliju, the leader of Wuhuan, is accompanied by several officers. Engage him directly with different combos and Battle Arts along with your companions — Liu Bei, Guan Yu & Co. Also, keep an eye on Liu Yu's health during the fight. If he is in danger, try to protect him.

Once Qiuliju is defeated, the mission is over.

Rewards from Suppression of You Province

Weapon proficiency

Completing this mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins gives you weapon proficiency, which in turn adds to your Wanderer's level. As you rise through the ranks, you gain access to advanced skill trees and get to spend more of those precious skill points on more impressive abilities.

Skill points and mount EXP

You receive skill points for every defeated enemy.

Mounts gain experience if used considerably throughout the mission; it is an excellent chance to level up your horse.

Tips for winning

Battle Arts chains: When an allied officer becomes aware of your Battle Arts, they will finish off those abilities with great combo attacks. Make the most out of these opportunities to deal massive damage.

When an allied officer becomes aware of your Battle Arts, they will finish off those abilities with great combo attacks. Make the most out of these opportunities to deal massive damage. Companion swapping: If your Swap Gauge is full, take control of your companion and position them so that you can also deal more damage.

If your Swap Gauge is full, take control of your companion and position them so that you can also deal more damage. Cavalry advantage: Use your cavalry to attack enemies on horseback to dismount them and break their formation.

Use your cavalry to attack enemies on horseback to dismount them and break their formation. Health management: Be on the lookout for Meat Buns to recover health during long battles.

This concludes our Suppression of You Province (Chapter 2) guide in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

