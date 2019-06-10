E3 2019: Arkane Studios next game is called Deathloop

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 8 // 10 Jun 2019, 19:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Deathloop

One of the two big new IPs that were revealed at Bethesda's E3 2019 showcase today was none other than Arkane Studios' next big first-person shooter game.

Developed by Arkane Lyon, one of the two studios under Arkane, responsible for the most recent Prey, Deathloop is a game about two assassins known as "The Captain" and "Jules" attempting to kill each other in an exotic island of the Black reef while stuck in a never-ending time loop.

This is what the official description of the game tells us about the story:-

“DEATHLOOP” transports players to the lawless island of Blackreef in an eternal struggle between two extraordinary assassins. Explore stunning environments and meticulously designed levels in an immersive gameplay experience that lets you approach every situation any way you like. Hunt down targets all over the island in an effort to put an end to the cycle once and for all, and remember, if at first you don’t succeed… die, die again.

The cinematic trailer sets the stage for the game, Arkane promised that Deathloop will combine "mind-bending story" with "meticulosly designed levels" which is something we have grown to love and expect from this studio.

What's more is that the both the protogainst seems compeltley different in personalities and it seems there will be a gameplay consquences as well as story differences depending on which character the players will decide to play as.

This also means that just like Arkane previous titles such as Dishonored and Prey, Deathloop will also provide a lot of replayability options.

Not much is known about the game aside the cinematic trailer, there's no information regarding the game's release date but seeing that Prey released back in 2017, Deathloop must be midway through its development. Hence a fall 2020 release seems more than likely.

Are you excited for Deathloop? Tell us in the comments down below. For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.