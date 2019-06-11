E3 2019: Devolver Digital announces a new slate of games in a way only they can

It's been a great year for video games, and Devolver Digital has plans to make it even better. Despite the title of "Big Fancy Press Conference 2019", Devolver's presentation was actually a pretty funny take on the "Direct" video messages that companies like Nintendo and Sony have been going with for a while now.

In fact, the entire thing - which is just under half an hour long, and you can watch it below - wasn't just a list of upcoming game announcements and trailers. It was also a riff on announcements of upcoming games and trailers, as well as E3 press conferences in general, mix in with a good dose of Robocop parody, witty writing, and the blood and gore they've been come to be known for.

Seriously, it's pretty gross. You can watch it here, but if you're short on time or have a sensitive stomach, we'll sum up what they announced below it.

(2nd warning: Plenty of gore and really, really foul language ahead. Probably best watched by persons the age of 18 and over)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knock-Out for PlayStation 4 and PC - A nice, cute change of pace from the violence and yuck that preceded it, Fall Guys looks to be a multiplayer battle royale-style game, but with a difference. Rather than trying to murder your opponents, you're simply trying to survive. There are 100 adorable little blobs running an obstacle course, trying to be the last one alive.

If you're more into platformers than shooting, but have always wanted to get into something online, this may be right up your alley. There's no release date, it'll just drop sometime in 2020.

Devolver Bootleg on Steam - The announcement did its best to make the concept of this title sound complicated, but it's really pretty simple. It's a collection of eight parodies of other Devolver Digital games on Steam, with titles such as Enter the Gun Dungeon, Hotline Milwaukee, and Ape Out, Jr. It's actually out now, and if you act fast you can snag it at a pretty hefty discount at $4.95 (a whopping 1% off the original price).

Carrion on PC and Console in 2020 - In what's been listed as a "reverse horror game", Carrion puts you in the... tentacles, I guess, of a squid-like monster, eating humans and destroying things and causing all sorts of mayhem. It's a 2D Metroidvania (or so it appears anyway) game with that pixel art style so many of Devolver's releases have, and it looks like fun. Again, no specific release date other than next year.

Enter the Gungeon: House of the Gundead in arcades, early 2020 - Wait. What? Where Yeah, Devolver is putting out an arcade game, and it'll hit arcades, pizza parlors, and probably my cousin Mike's basement in early 2020. It adopts the dodge roll mechanics of Gungeon and puts them in a classic light gun title like... I dunno... Time Crisis or... what's that other one? Where you shoot zombies and stuff? Gah! Eh, it'll come to me later. You get it.

The Messenger: Picnic Panic is Free DLC coming July 11th - The Messenger, which does for Ninja Gaiden what Bloodstained did for Castlevania, is apparently a pretty amazing game that I should probably get since I eat up that kind of stuff for breakfast. If you already own the game, you're all set to get this new DLC next month. Just make sure you pay your internet bill and you should be good.

My Friend Pedro on Switch and PC, June 20th - From what I gather, you play as someone in a motorcycle helmet, shooting guys inside a train while doing flips. Then, a banana gets involved and now I really want to know what this is all about. I guess we'll find out in ten days.

Any of these float your boat? Let us know in the comments below! And keep checking back with Sportskeeda Esports for more E3 2019 updates!