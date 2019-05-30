×
E3 2019: Fable 4 leaked on Microsoft's Live Streaming Platform Mixer

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
2   //    30 May 2019, 14:57 IST

Fable
Fable

The days leading up to E3 every year are the leakiest of days and the most recent game to be leaked is Fable 4, although this seems more like a mistake then an actual leak.

If you didn't know, Microsoft has a live streaming platform for gamers known as Mixer. Well, after the latest update for the same, if you search up "Fable" then it yields results which surprisingly includes Fable 4 along with other Fable games.

Now, this very well may have been a mistake and people wouldn't have considered this as much of a big deal if Mixer wasn't owned by Microsoft. Let's see, what else Microsoft owns? The Fable franchise of course.

The last Fable game was Fable: Legends- an utterly disappointing free-to-play MMO RPG which was completely opposite of everything the Fable franchise stood for. In fact, it was received so poorly that Microsoft ended up closing down Lionhead Studios( the studio responsible for the same.)

However, Phil Spencer did confirm that the studio shutting down doesn't necessarily indicates that the Fable franchise is dead.


As of now, Fable 4 is rumoured to be in development at none other than Playground Games, the one responsible for the critically acclaimed Forza series. Even though the studio has no experence in making a RPG, they do indeed make great open world games with meaningful progession system. Hence fans are excited for the Fable franchise to return with a completely new studio working on it for the next generation of console.

Fable 4 is rumoured to be announced at this year's Microsoft E3 2019 press conference with a short teaser hinting at a 2020 fall release window. In others words, serving as a launch title for the next Xbox which Microsoft is also supposedly announcing at this year's E3.


Are you excited to see Fable return? Tell us in the comments down below.Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Tags:
Xbox One E3 2019
