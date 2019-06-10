E3 2019: Final Fantasy VII Remake release date revealed

Final Fantasy VII remake... BAY-BEE!

Well, we've been waiting this long. Now, we know exactly how much longer we'll have to wait for the remake of Final Fantasy VII.

During the FINAL FANTASY VII: A Symphonic Reunion concert, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, CA, developer and publisher Square Enix let loose the news all Final Fantasy fans have been waiting for.

The remake, which will debut first on the Sony PlayStation 4, will release on March 3rd, 2020. Not only will it hit store (physical or otherwise) shelves that day, but it will do so worldwide, as well. So, my friends in Dallas, Cincinnati, London, Tokyo and Mumbai will all be able to play it at the same time. That's pretty incredible.

Now, what this announcement doesn't tell us is what form this game will take. For years now, we've heard plenty of talk that, in order to get everything from the original into this remake, it would have to be broken up into chapters. Nothing along those lines were mentioned in this reveal, however. Could it be Square Enix were messing with us this entire time?

Or is it more likely that they wanted to give patrons to their FFVII orchestral show a special treat? I'm going with that on.

Square Enix will be holding their actual E3 2019 press event this Monday, June 10th, at 6pm PST and, according to their press release, they'll offer more information about this game and many, many more at that time. So, we'll be watching and anxiously awaiting all the news, just like the rest of you.

Here's some more art that Square Enix revealed, showcasing the game's iconic villain, Sephiroth, standing in front of a burning Midgar. Check this out:

I know, right?!

We'll report with more details as we get them, but it's already pretty exciting that we've got an actual release date, considering this project was just a dream almost a decade ago.

How do you think the FFVII remake will turn out? Are you as excited as the rest of us are? We've got a comments section down below - I think you should go post there!

