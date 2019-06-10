×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

E3 2019: Final Fantasy VII Remake release date revealed

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    10 Jun 2019, 09:48 IST

Final Fantasy VII remake... BAY-BEE!
Final Fantasy VII remake... BAY-BEE!

Well, we've been waiting this long. Now, we know exactly how much longer we'll have to wait for the remake of Final Fantasy VII.

During the FINAL FANTASY VII: A Symphonic Reunion concert, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, CA, developer and publisher Square Enix let loose the news all Final Fantasy fans have been waiting for.

The remake, which will debut first on the Sony PlayStation 4, will release on March 3rd, 2020. Not only will it hit store (physical or otherwise) shelves that day, but it will do so worldwide, as well. So, my friends in Dallas, Cincinnati, London, Tokyo and Mumbai will all be able to play it at the same time. That's pretty incredible.

Now, what this announcement doesn't tell us is what form this game will take. For years now, we've heard plenty of talk that, in order to get everything from the original into this remake, it would have to be broken up into chapters. Nothing along those lines were mentioned in this reveal, however. Could it be Square Enix were messing with us this entire time?

Or is it more likely that they wanted to give patrons to their FFVII orchestral show a special treat? I'm going with that on.

Square Enix will be holding their actual E3 2019 press event this Monday, June 10th, at 6pm PST and, according to their press release, they'll offer more information about this game and many, many more at that time. So, we'll be watching and anxiously awaiting all the news, just like the rest of you.

Here's some more art that Square Enix revealed, showcasing the game's iconic villain, Sephiroth, standing in front of a burning Midgar. Check this out:

I know, right?!
I know, right?!
Advertisement

We'll report with more details as we get them, but it's already pretty exciting that we've got an actual release date, considering this project was just a dream almost a decade ago.

How do you think the FFVII remake will turn out? Are you as excited as the rest of us are? We've got a comments section down below - I think you should go post there!

Also, visit Sportskeeda's Esports page for much more content!

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) E3 2019
Advertisement
Final Fantasy VII Remake: Sony's State of Play presentation features new gameplay footage
RELATED STORY
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The game listed for Xbox One (2020) by Gamestop
RELATED STORY
5 Amazing games coming out after E3 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Rumoured Video Games That Could Be Announced At E3 2019
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: Every Press Conference Time & Date; Major Showcases & Games Confirmed
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: Ten predictions for this year's show
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: Games and panels confirmed for this year (so far)
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: Top 5 Game announcements to expect
RELATED STORY
Cyberpunk 2077 News: Release date revealed by John Wick star Keanu Reeves
RELATED STORY
5 top upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive video games in 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us