E3 2019: FromSoftware's next game Elden Ring officially announced; Everything we know.

What seems like one of the biggest highlights of Microsoft's E3 2019 showcase, FromSoftware's next big game was finally unveiled after numerous leaks and rumours.

Elden Ring, " a new world by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin" is an action RPG which is being published by Namco Bandai.

Even though we only got a two minutes cinematic teaser of the game, and not much information regarding what the game is all about and when it's actually releasing, we did get some backstage tidbits from an interview between a Namco Bandai representative and Hidetaka Miyazaki himself.

Here's everything we know about Elden Ring:-

#1. The game has been in development since the final DLC of Dark Souls 3 was wrapped:-

This indicates that the game has been in development since late 2016, although don't expect it to launch anytime soon as FromSoftware has been hard at work on this year's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice until now.

#2. It's the biggest FromSoftware game till date:-

Miyazaki confirmed via the inteview that Elden Ring will be "ripe for exploration". He also further went on to confirm that the game is an open world and will feature large open spaces.

#3. Character Creation returns:-

Elden Ring is a true action RPG and so unlike Sekiro, the game won't feature a named protogainst. Instead the players will be given the freedom to craft their character themselves, just like in Dark Souls or Bloodborne games.

#4. Story:-

If you watched the above cryptic trailer, you must have noticed that this Elden Ring is somehow connected to immortality. Atleast that's what it suggests.

The game actually seems heavily inspired by Lord of the Rings series which is another reason to be excited about.

FromSoftware decided to collaborate with George RR Martin because Miyazaki is a huge fan of his work. This is pretty obvious seemingly because the work of both of these personalities heavily revolves around the concept of death.

Elden Ring is coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Are you looking forward to Elden Ring? Tell us in the comments down below.Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.