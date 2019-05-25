E3 2019: Gears 5 massive info leaked prior to Microsoft's E3 press conference.

Shreyansh Katsura

Gears 5

E3 2019 is just two weeks and all eyes are going to be at Microsoft's conference because their biggest competitor Sony won't be present there this time around.

Microsoft has promised they are going bigger than ever this E3 and one of their most anticipated title for this year is indeed Gears 5.

Gears 5 is the fifth main entry in the beloved Gears of War series and one of the most popular Xbox franchise out there. Hence its a no brainer that Microsoft will give a significant amount of time to this game at E3.

Good news is that we all already have some crispy new information regarding Gears 5, something that would make fans even more excited for Microsoft's E3 press conference in two weeks.

Pointed first by a user on resetera, we get a product synopsis of the game which gives us major insight about the upcoming third-person shooter. Here's what it says:-

The world is crumbling. Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait you must journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.

Other than the game's synopsis we also get to know that the game's world is the biggest the series has ever seen and huge emphasis has been made towards building the world which is known as Sera, featuring locations such as Glaciers, deserts and sunken ruins.

Gears 5 seems to be following the footsteps of 2018's God Of War and will feature a big open ended locations and not neccesairly an open world which is actually a good thing.

According to the leaked information the game will also run at 60 FPS and support HDR and 4K. It wasn't stated as to which platform these specifications holds true for but here's assuming the 4K and the HDR part is only for the Xbox One X.

Are you excited for Gears 5?