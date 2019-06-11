E3 2019: Marvel's Avengers game release date announced; features a star-studded cast

Square Enix finally unveiled their long-awaited Marvel's Avengers game during their E3 showcase, starting off with an Avengers "A" day trailer which sets the premise for the upcoming game.

Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Developed by a collaboration between Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, Square Enix describes Marvel's Avengers game as a story-driven action adventure 4 players co-op game. People can team with other players to embark on this original Avengers story.

Also, Marvel's Avengers is a game with long term plans and the game will continue to get more features such as new characters, story missions, etc in the form of DLCs which will apparently be free of cost. No "loot-boxes" or "pay-to-win" items will be present in the game.

The most exciting feature aside from this charismatic trailer was the cast announcement of the game, which by the way sets a huge standard for the game's story.

Starting off with Tony Stark aka Iron Man, this is played by none other than Nolan North, the man responsible for bringing to life Nathan Drake, Desmond Miles and many more fan-favorite characters.

Bruce Banner aka Hulk is played by Troy Baker, the industry's most famous voice actor known for his role as Joel in critically acclaimed The Last of Us and it's an upcoming sequel, Booker Dewitt in Bioshock Infinite and is also playing the role of Higgs in Hideo Kojima's upcoming Death Stranding.

Black Widow is played by Laura Bailey, who is well known for her role as MJ in 2018's Marvel's Spiderman, she also recently played the role of Nadine Ross in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End as well as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Bailey will also be seen in the upcoming The Last of Us Part 2 where she plays an unnamed character.

Meanwhile, Thor is being played by Travis Willingham and Captain America by Jeff Schine.

Marvel's Avengers game arrives on 15 May 2020 on PC, PS4, Xbox, and Stadia.

