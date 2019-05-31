E3 2019: Microsoft will show off 14 Xbox Studios game at this year's E3

Xbox's Phil Spencer

Just when it started to look as if Sony was garnishing all the attention even when skipping E3 this year, Microsoft's head Phil Spencer decides to drop the ball and shift the attention of the gamers back to themselves.

He tweeted the following:-

Just finishing our final E3 rehearsal here with the team in Redmond. Feel really good about the briefing. Lots to show. We have 14 Xbox Game Studios games in the show this year, more first party games than we've ever had in the show. Fun times.

Microsoft has earlier confirmed that this E3 is they are going bigger than ever, and as last year they showed a total of fifty games which was also a strong E3 press conference by the way, this year's seems to be bringing even more content.

14 Xbox Game Studios games means Xbox is showing off 14 first party games at this year's E3 2019 conference which means a lot considering they accquired about five of them just last year.

Some of the games from these studios we are already aware of such as Gears 5 from The Coalition Games, Halo Infinite from 343 Industries, etc. What's exciting to look forward is what the other studios are bringing to this year's E3.

Playground Games are most defintely showing off a new Forza game or perhas even more better- the rumored Fable game which is set to be a launch title for the next generation of Xbox. This latest tweet also pretty much confirms that we might be seeing Ninja Theory's rumored Sci-fi co-op action game in some form, whether it be a full blown gameplay trailer or just a teaser.

What game announcment are you looking forward from Microsoft's first party studios this E3?