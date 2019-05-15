×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

E3 2019: Ten predictions for this year's show

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.20K   //    15 May 2019, 02:48 IST

E3 still draws the crowds
E3 still draws the crowds

The Electronic Entertainment Expo may not have the importance it once did - what with companies declining to attend, holding their own events, or making their big announcements at other events (such as PAX or during the Game Awards) - but it's still a major event on the game industry calendar. Thus, it's still an event that is prone to big surprises and exciting reveals.

One of our favorite pastimes during this time of year is trying to guess exactly what will be announced during these three or four days in June. Sometimes it's a calculated prediction, based on what's previously been announced and other factors. Other times, it's just wishful thinking. Like "oh man, wouldn't it be awesome if..." type of thinking. It rarely comes true, but it's fun and we're not making these predictions for our health.

So, whatever the thought process, here are ten things we think are going to be announced or, at the very least, happen at E3 2019.

Halo Infinite
Halo Infinite

Microsoft releases more Halo Infinite details (i.e. literally anything)

If Microsoft is going to "go big" at E3 2019, like they've said they're going to, the Halo franchise is going to have to be a major part of it. No other game series is associated with the Xbox brand like that one, and we already know that this title is in the works - what with them, you know, announcing the damn thing last year.

What they present will, obviously, depend on how far along development is, and what - if anything - they have to show. Our guess is that we'll get a modicum of gameplay footage, as well as details as to what the game is going to be like. Will it be a "game as service" type multiplayer title, like Destiny 2 or Anthem? Will it be a more traditional Halo title, with a story meant to wrap up the saga of Master Chief? Or, will it be something we're not expecting at all?

Whatever it is, we're fairly confident we're going to find out in June.

1 / 10 NEXT
Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One Nintendo Switch
Advertisement
E3 2019: 5 Previously Announced Video Games To Look Forward To
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: Games and panels confirmed for this year (so far)
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: 5 ways Xbox and Microsoft can dominate this year's E3 press conference
RELATED STORY
5 Amazing games coming out after E3 2019
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: Did Bethesda just tease Starfield?
RELATED STORY
Top 4 game announcements we absolutely need at this year's E3 2019
RELATED STORY
Bethesda won't show Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield at E3 2019
RELATED STORY
E3 2019 News: Bethesda is coming to E3 in 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Rumoured Video Games That Could Be Announced At E3 2019
RELATED STORY
PlayStation News: Sony cancels E3 2019 plans, What does it mean for the PS5?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us