E3 2019: The Outer Worlds story trailer and release date announced

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 // 12 Jun 2019, 15:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Outer Worlds

Obsidian Entertainment kicked off Microsoft's E3 2019 showcase with a brand new story trailer for their upcoming sci-fi role-playing game called The Outer Worlds.

The newest trailer focuses on the various corporate powers that have taken over the Halycon Colony, one of the two planets (worlds) of the game and also showcases new diversified locations such as crowded cities, untamed toxic planets, etc.

The new trailer also gives us an insight into how the role-playing elements of the game would work. The character which the players will craft can be a hero, a villain or a complete psychopath. In other words, player freedom remains The Outer Worlds' main aspect.

In an interview with IGN yesterday, Fallout co-creator Leonard Boyarsky discussed various aspects of the game such as character creation, combat, various locations, as well as the game's striking resemblances to their previous works such as Fallout: New Vegas (which was released way back in 2010).

On being asked whether the game will be receiving an expansion pack in the near future, he simply stated that currently, they are putting all their energies on shipping the game, although they are not reluctant towards releasing DLC or new content in the future.

The Outer Worlds was initially announced last year at The Game Awards 2018, the same year the studio was also acquired by Xbox as one of their Xbox Game Studios who will now make first party games in the foreseeable future for Microsoft's console.

The Outer Worlds will be out on 25 October 2019, on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Are you excited to play The Outer Worlds? Or will you pass on it? Tell us in the comments down below. Also, for more Video Game News as well as E3 coverage, stick to Sportskeeda.