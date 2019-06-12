E3 2019: Top 5 Announcements from Nintendo Direct; Contra, Legends of Zelda and much more

Shreyansh Katsura

Breath of the Wild Sequel

To close off the E3 2019 showcases, Nintendo held their Nintendo Direct event at the very last and gave us a handful of amazing game announcements to gawk at. Some of them even have a release date set and some still in the early phases of the development. Nonetheless, Nintendo announced some really exciting games and here's the list of top 5 such announcements.

#1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild Sequel:-

An announcement that came as totally unexpected for many, Nintendo announced at the very end that 2017's critically acclaimed open-world action-adventure game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel is now in development. With a crpytic one minute teaser of the same, fans were left for gasping for breath in excitement as the long wait for the next entry in the Zelda series begins.

#2. The Witcher 3 complete edition headed to Nintendo Switch:-

The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt was leaked just a few weeks ago for Nintendo Switch but many failed to believe that leak. Apparently because The Witcher 3 is one of the most visually game of this generation and thinking that Nintendo Switch could actually run the game at 30 FPS would be a god send.

As absurd as that may sound, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt complete edition is actually headed off to Nintendo Switch this fall.( now who would have expected that.)

#3. Zelda: Link's Awakening release date announced:-

Off all the Zelda games Nintendo could have remaked, they decided to go for one of the most underrated one,Link's Awakening, which actually has a confirmed release date now along with a brand new gameplay footage.

Zelda:Link's Awakening releases September 20,2019 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

#4. Contra game announced:-

The iconinc Contra franchise returns with it's newest installiment called Contra:Rogue Corps.

The game is a 'behind the shoulder' third person shooter but will also feature 'top down perspective' as well as from side as is shown in the reveal trailer.

The game is releasing on September 24, 2019.

#5. Animal Crossing:New Horizons release date announced:-

The next entry in the incredibly popular Animal Crossing series, Animal Crossing:New horizons finally has a release date. However it has been pushed back from 2019 to an early 2020 release window.

Nevertheless the new trailer shows off new features that are coming in this next entry which will make fans even more excited for the upcoming game.

Animal Crossings: New Horizons releases on March 20, 2020.

What are your favourite announcments from the latest Nintendo Direct?