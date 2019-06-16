E3 2019: Top 5 game announcements from E3 2019

Md Armughanuddin FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 4 // 16 Jun 2019, 02:42 IST

E3

E3 2019 just concluded and fans got a number of game reveals, trailers, announcements, and teasers in one of the industry's biggest conventions. Gamers around the world had a pretty mixed reception from E3 this time around, partly due to the fact that some big names were missing from E3, ie, Sony, and partly due to the fact that there were not many exciting new announcements in this years E3.

However, there were still a fair share of stellar games in this year's E3. Whether each developer gave something to root about is still something debatable, looking at E3 as a whole, fans got a lot of exciting announcements across various platforms. Here are the top five announcements from E3 2019.

#Marvel's Avengers

After being teased for over a year, proper details about Square Enix's upcoming Avenger game was revealed. The game has a lot of hype around it, to no surprise, owing to the game's theme based on one of the most popular superhero franchises around the world.

First of all, the game will be releasing on this generation's consoles itself, ie, PS4 & Xbox One along with Google Stadia and PC, on the 15th of May, 2020. While there are some disappointing aspects in the trailer, the game does look pretty promising. Square Enix will be in charge of the game along with Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. Keeping the community backlash aside, it was indeed one of the biggest reveals of this year's E3.

#Watch Dogs Legion

Everyone was expecting a new Prince of Persia or a Splinter Cell game in this year's E3, but Ubisoft came up with another title in the Watch Dogs franchise. While this might not excite many fans out there, the direction which Ubisoft has undertaken with the latest Watch Dogs is something which will definitely excite you about the upcoming game.

The most striking feature of the game is that there is no protagonist. Yes, that's true. Each and every NPC is a playable character. One starts off as a random citizen and then they can start recruiting people from the city. They can switch to a recruit anytime they want, which serves as a unique way of fast traveling. The concept is new and sounds very ambitious, but if Ubisoft pulls off things as they claim to, it'll definitely set a benchmark for future games to follow.

#Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

Probably one of the biggest and most surprising announcements of this year's E3, Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 left many fans in awe. There weren't many details revealed about the same, but the reaction of the fans was just a mere implication of the fact that it was the most enthralling announcement of this year's E3.

As far as the game is concerned, Nintendo just revealed it's still in development. Not much was revealed in the game's reveal but from the little they showed, it seems that the game will be undertaking a darker tone this time around and it will follow up the events of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

There will be instances when Zelda and Link will team up in the game, however, don't expect much of Majora's Mask in the game, as per IGN. Given that Nintendo is known to tease games way before its reveal, don't be too excited for this since it might still be long before you can see more about the game.

#Elden Ring

Elden Ring witnessed one of the biggest crossovers in the history of gaming. Elden Ring is From Software's new IP. However, there is much more to it. It'll feature the biggest crossover in the form of George RR Martin, the legendary novelist, and author of A Song of Ice and Fire and Game of Thrones, joining hands with Hidetaka Miyazaki. George RR Martin himself wrote the main story for Elden Ring so it will definitely excite both his and From Software's fanbase.

Speaking of the game, it's a third person RPG, and the gameplay will be very similar to Dark Souls, to no surprise, as From Software says. The game will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and there is no release date as of now.

#Gods & Monsters

Ubisoft dropped another unexpected announcement in this year's E3. Ubisoft's new IP, Gods & Monsters looks heavily inspired by the Zelda franchise. The game revolves around the protagonist, Fenyx who is on a quest to restore power to the Greek Gods after it was stolen by Typhon. The game will be developed by the same team who worked on Assassins Creed Odyssey, and they will bring their knowledge about the era to the game. The game will release on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and Stadia in February 2020.