E3 2019: Top 5 Game announcements to expect

Dark Souls

E3 2019 is just two weeks from now and numerous leaks and teases have begun to float on the Internet, some believable and the others outright bizarre.

However, it doesn't really diminish the excitement leading up to the big show and so every leak adds a little amount of flavour to this ongoing E3 hype every year.

However every year, there are few titles that are easy to expect and even though the game developing studios by no means try to tease their upcoming titles, fans seem to somehow know that something incredible is coming.

Here's a list of top five game announcements that you should expect during this year's E3 2019 press conference.

#1 Watch Dogs 3

source-psu.com

It seems Ubisoft has been doing a fairly good job at keeping Watch Dogs 3 a secret, for the most part. Even then a little tidbit here and there has pretty much confirmed that Watch Dogs 3 is coming this year and is set in London-which multiple sources have confirmed, including Kotaku's very own Jason Schreirer.

According to a recent listing at Reddit, the game will let you play as a female protagonist known as Sarah - half Asian and half English, working for an anti-terrorist organization branch that deals with cybersecurity.

Watch Dogs 3' London is also supposedly a Neo London setting, in other words- Cyberpunk and let Sarah stroll around the city on a Skateboard while drawing graffitis.

Ubisoft recently confirmed that they have three unannounced games in development and none of them is Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint which was also revealed earlier this month with an October release date.

All the other three games are supposed to be released by March 2020 and it's inevitable that one of them ain't Watch Dogs 3.

All eyes on Ubisoft's E3 2019 conference for now.

