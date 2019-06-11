×
E3 2019: Ubisoft announces "Gods & Monsters"; a Zelda inspired open-world adventure game

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
6   //    11 Jun 2019, 14:32 IST

Gods & Monsters
Gods & Monsters

Ubisoft closed off their spectacular E3 2019 showcase with a new IP from Ubisoft Quebec - the team responsible for the 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Gods & Monsters - a beautiful and mesmerizing adventure open-world game set amidst the Greek-inspired location, the art direction of which seems to have a striking resemblance to Nintendos' The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.




Set in a Greek fantasy island, Gods & Monsters puts into the shoes of a character called Phoenix (male or female depending on what you choose). The main story will revolve around Phoenix helping the Olympians, venturing into the Underworld and defeating Typhons and his minions.

The game is supposedly light in narrative and will have a huge emphasis on world exploration, puzzles, traversal set pieces( something akin to Breathe of the Wild) and explore long lost dungeons.

The game will also feature light role-playing mechanics and indulge in combat encounters with creatures such as Harpes, Cyclops, etc, all of which are a major part of Greek mythology.

According to the devs, the idea for Gods & Monsters occurred to the Quebec team during the development of Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Dumont, who serves as the Creative Director for the game stated that "the team found such a rich array of stories to tell from ancient Greek mythology, but they couldn't include all of it in Odyssey."

The official description of the game states the following:-


From the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey comes a storybook adventure about a forgotten hero on a quest to save the Greek gods. Prove your heroism by fighting dangerous mythological creatures and taking on their fearsome leader in a face-off for the ages. Explore a beautiful fantasy world where tricky trials, treacherous dungeons, and heroic feats await. The journey will be as challenging and rewarding as the final destination, and you will emerge as the hero you are meant to become.

Sadly no gameplay footage of the game was shown but a release date was confirmed. Gods & Monsters launches February 25, on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

For more Video Game News and everything E3, stick to Sportskeeda. Also, follow me to get updated on opinion pieces and reviews on your favorite upcoming titles.



Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One E3 2019
