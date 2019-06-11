E3 2019: Ubisoft debuts first footage of next Watch Dogs game, Legion

Helen from Watch Dogs Legion

Despite what turned out to be an all around underwhelming show, Ubisoft kicked off their E3 2019 press conference with a bang. Right out of the gate, the publisher showed off not only the latest in their Watch Dogs franchise, but what might be their most ambitious game to date: Watch Dogs Legion.

The game, which is scheduled for release on March 6th. 2020, is set in London - a fact that had been one of gaming's worst-kept secrets until today - in a potential future in which the country is taken over by a fascist regime. In what has to be not only the game's signature mechanic but also gaming's most "wait, how on earth are they going to do that?" mechanic since, well... since Peter Molyneaux promised a whole bunch of stuff for the Fable games.

In Watch Dogs Legion, players take on the role of... everybody in the city of London. No, really.

In ways we don't entirely understand (and, to be fair, in ways that weren't really well showcased in the video above), Legion allows you to recruit anybody walking around in London as a member of DedSec - and they become a playable character.

Everyone around you has special skills and traits which come in handy for your war against the surveillance state. Some folks are good at butt-kickin', others are great with weapons whilst others are excellent with gadgets.

In what was probably the most tweeted about aspect of the whole video, players take control of Helen Dashwood, a 78-year-old pensioner and former Police engineer who has multiple cats, an MSc in BioRobotics and three Medals of Merit (according to a quick shot near the end of the video, she's also revealed to be a "former assassin"). If there's another game that lets you play as a badass grandma, I'm unaware of it.

Aside from the "play as anyone" feature of the game (and, to be fair, that's a pretty huge feature), it seems to be fairly similar to the previous game, Watch Dogs 2, as far as gameplay goes. Which isn't necessarily a bad thing - it was pretty good if underappreciated. Obviously we'll have to wait and see what else is in store for us that Ubisoft reveals in the lead-up to next year's release.

Keep checking back with Sportskeeda Esports for more announcements from E3 2019 as they happen.