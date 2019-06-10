E3 2019: Ubisoft Panel Details, schedule, what to expect and more

When is Ubisoft's E3 panel?

Ubisoft is scheduled for their panel today, 10 June. The panel is expected to kick off at 4 PM PST / 11 PM UTC but there will also be a one-hour long pre-show right before the panel. You can stream the panel live on Ubisoft's Twitch or YouTube account.

What can we expect?

The Watch Dogs 2 sequel, Watch Dogs: Legion, was leaked a while ago and it was later confirmed to be a real game. We can expect more details about the London based Watch Dogs installment in the E3 panel.

Ubisoft's most recent The Division 2 is still fresh and we can probably expect some new content additions for the game. Ubisoft is also still supporting For Honor even though it didn't take off all too well but they may give us some content updates too.

We can expect to hear more about the next Ghost Recon game, Breakpoint. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is set to release on October 4 this year and we don't know too much about the Wildlands sequel yet.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey was one of the most supported titles from the franchise from Ubisoft. The game received multiple updates throughout 2018 as well as a huge DLC which told us the story of the origins of the Assassins and the blade. But are we due for a new Assassin's Creed already?

The Division 2 had an easter egg which showed a poster of an Assassin in a Viking like setting. Given the direction and pace Ubisoft is taking with Assassin's Creed since the release of Origins, maybe we can't expect a new title to come up so soon. The next entry in the series will likely be in 2020 but let's hope they tease us with something in E3 this year.

