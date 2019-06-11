E3 2019: Watch Dogs Legion release date announced by Ubisoft

Shreyansh Katsura
11 Jun 2019, 12:57 IST

Watch Dogs Legion

Ubisoft started off their E3 conference with their best game for the evening. The third entry in this open world cyber crime drama series, Watch Dogs Legion takes us to London for an even more ambitious story and gameplay experience than any of its previous entries.

In Watch Dogs Legion, the whole open world is a playground and one can play as any of the walking NPC down the street. This opens up an unprecedented amount of gameplay choices to the players and is such an ambitious feature that Ubisoft deserves all the praise they can get.

This is what the official description of the game states:-

It's time to take back London, and virtually anyone you see in this iconic city can be recruited to your resistance. The people are being oppressed by corrupt opportunists and it’s up to you to build a resistance to give the city back to the people. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to a liberated London. Welcome to the Resistance.

Watch Dogs Legion is set in a faithfully created near-future London. It will supposedly feature a darker theme than it's predecessor Watch Dogs 2. The game seemingly aligns more in terms with Netflix's hugely popular TV series Black Mirror.

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion is handled by Clint Hocking who serves as the Creative Director of the same. This is Hocking's first game for Ubisoft after about 11 years He's most notably known for his work on Ubisoft's other big hits such as 2005's Splinter Cell:Chaos Theory and 2008's Far Cry 2.

Watch Dogs Legion launches on March 6, 2020, for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.

For more Video Game News, and everything E3 stick to Sportskeeda