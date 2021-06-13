E3 2021: All announcements at Ubisoft Forward

With today’s Ubisoft Forward, E3 2021 has officially kicked off, and Ubisoft has made many exciting title announcements.

Based on leaks, teasers, and previous speculations, fans of this publishing studio expect many announced and unannounced titles at Ubisoft Forward. Among the expected games were Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla update, Riders Republic, Rainbow Six: Extraction, The Crew 2, For Honor update, Watch Dogs: Legion, Division 2 update, and Division: Heartland.

While there have been some major announcements this year, fans of other titles have been left without any news on their favorite games. This article dives into all the games and updates announced at E3 2021’s Ubisoft Forward showcase.

Highlights of Ubisoft Forward

Nine announcements were made at E3 2021’s opening showcase for Ubisoft Forward. They were:

Rainbow Six: Extraction

Rainbow Six: Extraction got a first-look cinematic trailer along with a deep-dive gameplay breakdown. The trailer featured a group of Rainbow Six Operators teaming up to fight against the Alaskan Archæan ecosystem, where they face off against aliens to save one of their own.

Rainbow Six: Extraction is set for a September 16 release across multiple platforms. The game will also allow cross-play, allowing players from different platforms to team up against the looming danger.

Rocksmith+

The latest entry in Ubisoft’s 10-year-old Rocksmith franchise, Rocksmith+, is set to be an “interactive music learning subscription service.” The announcement at Ubisoft Forward stated that the closed beta phase is currently going on as the game will have many features such as progress tracking, riff repeater, and the promise of expanding the existing library.

Riders Republic

Alongside a cinematic trailer, Ubisoft also featured a look at first-person mountain biking, snowboarding, and gliding between mountains with a rocket-propelled jetpack. There will be all kinds of races, including cross-races between different sports.

The game is set to be released for Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 2.

Rainbow Six: Siege update

Ubisoft’s biggest tactical shooter, Rainbow Six: Siege, is bound to receive quality-of-life updates with its sixth-year upgrade. The Ubisoft Forward showcase featured the latest defensive operator, Thunderbird, in a cinematic trailer as she is seen fighting off a bear with just a flare gun.

She will be available to players with the upcoming Rainbow Six: Siege North Star update on June 14.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla update

A second-year update and The Siege of Paris updates were announced for Assassin’s Creed; Valhalla at Ubisoft Forward. With the different additions of Viking life to the game, with these updates and a first-hand experience of the Siege of Paris, Ubisoft is set to bring a new life.

Werewolves Within

While not much is there to reveal regarding a movie being made by Ubisoft Forward, they did release a full-fledged trailer at Ubisoft Forward for their upcoming movie “Werewolves Within.” The movie is set to be released in theaters on June 25, shortly followed by a streaming platform release on July 2.

Far Cry 6

Dni Rojas from Far Cry 6 (image via Ubisoft)

The latest title in Ubisoft’s long-running Far Cry franchise, Far Cry 6, received both cinematic reveal along with a season pass announcement at Ubisoft Forward. The cinematic trailer revealed a part of the story surrounding the protagonist, Dani Rojas, and the villain, Giancarlo Esposito’s Anton Castillo.

With the season pass, Ubisoft is set to bring back villains from previous Far Cry titles, which featured Vaas, Pagan, and Joseph.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

The latest addition to the Mario franchise comes with the collaboration with the Rabbids franchise as at Ubisoft Forward, the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was announced. The game is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch next year.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is finally a reality (Image via Ubisoft)

After four long years of waiting, the next-gen Avatar project of Ubisoft finally came to fruition as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was announced as a finale at Ubisoft Forward.

The first-look cinematic trailer featured mesmerizing visuals of Pandora and the inhabitants Na’vi in the new Snowdrop Engine. Meanwhile, the game is set in a world left behind by James Cameron in "Avatar." Ubisoft hopes to do justice with heart-warming visuals and a captivating story.

