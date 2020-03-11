E3 becomes the latest event to get canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

E3 2020 Cancelled

Electronic Entertainment Expo or more popularly known as E3 joins a long list of events that have been cancelleddue toCoronnavirus Outbreak. This did not come as a surprise as most gaming events this year have been cancelled or delayed at this point.

The E3 team is devastated to share this news. This decision was not reached lightly, but it is the right one for the health and safety of all involved. Read our statement here: https://t.co/1uOWxTerN9 pic.twitter.com/gD2IxNACLX — E3 (@E3) March 11, 2020

Similarly, Riot Games have delayed any official announcements on the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitationals this season.

The E3 2020 event won’t be canceled entirely as the ESA says it’s looking at alternatives. Here’s an official statement released by ESA.

After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles. Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today. Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds. We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020. Updates will be shared on E3Expo.com. We thank everyone who shared their views on reimagining E3 this year. We look forward to bringing you E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media, and the industry together in a showcase that celebrates the global video game industry.

The E3 2020 cancellation is followed by other events like MWC, GDC, SXSW, and others due to coronavirus fears.

A big question mark arises as to how the publishers will announce their wares for the coming year, with Microsoft being hit hard as the Xbox Series X awaits the wings.