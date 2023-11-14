EA FC 24 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC: How to complete, costs, and more

The 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC, another unique "casino" challenge for Ultimate Team users, is now live in EA FC 24. It has been released amidst the ongoing Triple Threat events, but it brings back cards from two promos that were earlier available in Ultimate Team. What makes the event special is that it is the only alternative for players hoping to find a card from the RTTK and Trailblazers promos (aside from the market).

Finishing just one task will lead to the successful completion of this challenge. Before you get to that, you must first estimate the amount of coins that you'll need in order to complete the challenge. Doing so will let you decide whether to attempt the SBC in the first place. The best way to get an estimate is by analyzing the tasks of the 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC tasks

There's only one task that's part of the 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC, which makes it perfect even for beginners. While a set of terms and conditions is still present, they're easily fulfilled.

Task - 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

This challenge will cost around 40,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. A major part of the completion cost is based on the TOTW item that's mandatory to use.

You can reduce the final price using cards from your Ultimate Team collection. Doing so will also improve the valuation of any reward you get. You can also grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to win different packs to collect additional fodder at a cheap rate.

The present challenge is available for the next three days, so you can use this time to grind for different packs.

Is the EA FC 24 84+ RTTK or Trailblazers Upgrade SBC worth it?

After completing the challenge, you'll earn a pack that guarantees either an RTTK or a Trailblazers item. The final reward will depend completely on your luck, as you can't decide what item you get from the pack. This certainly makes matters trickier, as some of the cards are not worth the fodder you'll have to use. On the bright side, the reverse is also true.

As long as you have disposable fodder in your stock, you should try to complete this SBC at least once.