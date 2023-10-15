EA FC 24 Advanced Defending vs Tactical Defending: Which is the better one to use?

While Tactical Defending has been a tried-and-tested method in the FIFA community for years, EA FC 24's Advanced Defending has been raising eyebrows. This new mode isn't revolutionary, as it's an extension of existing methods. However, it provides greater choice and freedom for new players.

Introducing this mode has created a dilemma for the EA FC 24 community over which one is better. The situation has become even more confusing with conflicting opinions. Tactical Defending and Advanced Defending have pros and cons, so understanding both modes is essential to making the right choice.

EA FC 24's Advanced Defending has few advantages over Tactical Defending

Before deciding which method you should use, here's a look at what each method offers and how they differ.

Tactical Defending

As mentioned earlier, this mode has been the go-to choice of the community in all forms of online matches. While Legacy Defending/Classic is available in EA FC 24, it's limited to only selected game modes. Moreover, using Tactical Defending seems preferable owing to several upgraded features compared to the older, classical version.

Advanced Defending

In many ways, this mode is an extension of the Tactical system, as it uses the same tackle system to stop an attacker. However, you can choose the type of tackle you want to perform. Advanced Defending lets you do a standard standing tackle or go with a shoulder barge/seal-up.

Which one is better in EA FC 24?

The choice comes down to the individual's preference, as both methods are quite effective. The availability of additional choices provides more control over how you want to defend. In Tactical Defending, the AI is deciding between what type of tackle is being performed. It might perform a seal-up at random in one situation while executing a standing tackle in another using the same control.

In Advanced Defending, you choose the action. Such greater control helps you to defend with more accuracy and ensure that the tackle performed is the one needed. Manually deciding at certain times can be quite handy compared to letting the AI decide.

However, the greater number of choices in the Advanced Defending system makes it far more complex. Moreover, it's a new system entirely, so there's an evident learning curve. The seal-up requires you to understand certain dynamics regarding player movement. A wrong trigger will open up your defense and put you in a dangerous situation where you can concede.

While the Advanced option is better to use, it's best to opt for it if you're willing to take the risk. If EA FC 24 is your first time playing the series, choosing the Tactical Defending option will be far better. Once you have mastered it and all its associated elements, you can choose the Advanced options from the in-game settings.