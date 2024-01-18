EA FC 24 Alex Morgan TOTY Flashback SBC - Expected release date, costs, and more

If the latest rumors are to be believed, the EA FC 24 Alex Morgan TOTY Flashback SBC is coming very soon to Ultimate Team. The information has been shared online by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted it on their X account. The latest leak will surely excite the fans as they will be able to add a really special card to their respective teams.

As of this writing, no official information is available regarding the EA FC 24 Alex Morgan TOTY Flashback SBC. However, certain predictions can be made based on how such SBCs typically work in Ultimate Team. Moreover, when it comes to the TOTY promo, EA Sports has been following pretty much the same schedule over the last few years.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and the information is subject to change upon official confirmation.

When will the EA FC 24 Alex Morgan TOTY Flashback SBC release?

Expand Tweet

Currently, an official release date isn't available, but there's a high likelihood for the EA FC 24 Alex Morgan TOTY Flashback SBC to release either on January 19 or on January 20. These are the two dates when the attackers are expected to be added to the packs. To celebrate the addition, EA Sports is likely going to drop Flashback SBCs on the side as well.

That said, there's also a chance for the upcoming challenge to appear in the window between January 25 and February 2. This is the period when all the TOTY cards, irrespective of their positions, are going to be available in the packs. Readers are advised not to draw any conclusion regarding the release date until officially confirmed by EA Sports.

How much will the EA FC 24 Alex Morgan TOTY Flashback SBC cost?

The cost of any SBC depends on the number of tasks that players have to complete and what kind of conditions are added to them. Morgan has a special card in Ultimate Team, thanks to the Winter Wildcards promo, that's currently selling for under 300,000 coins on both consoles and PCs.

That being said, the upcoming card is expected to be better than the Winter Wildcards version in terms of stats. There's also a chance for the item to have two PlayStyle+ as well, making it a lot more valuable on the meta. Hence, players should expect to keep a budget of at least 550,000 coins if they want to complete the SBC.